Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio

TRG is an interior design strategy to transform a generic space into the identity space of a clothing brand. The project is divided into two fundamental parts: background and figure.

Without altering the previously existing configuration of a commercial space located in the center of Madrid, the surface coverings of ceilings, floors, and walls are removed to recover the original base on which to act. This strategy has the ambition to be applied to any pre-existing space. Thus, the first part of the project is defined: the background.

On the contrary, the figure becomes a specifically designed technical element for the function it must perform. A modular structure is proposed, which can facilitate the different uses that a store needs. This way, this structure becomes support or product hanging elements, passage doors, visual barriers, mirrors, or protection elements. In order to emphasize the independence of these elements with respect to the space that houses them and generate tension between the pre-existing and the new, curved shapes are used that contrast with the more usual orthogonal and rectilinear base in this type of commercial space. These shapes overflow in their projection of the limits of the container space, generating abrupt intersections that give rise to unexpected spaces, the fruit of the collision of two languages. These interstices are used as fitting rooms, warehouses, or private spaces for staff.

All these elements were designed so that they could be produced in a single workshop and later transported and installed in the target locations, so the modules were dimensioned in such a way that they could be easily transportable by two people and could be introduced into a space through a standardized door with a free passage of 80 cm.

This opened the possibility of working with elements of a high degree of technical precision, given that they could be produced in a workshop by specialized professionals, causing their level of detail to approach that of a machine rather than a hanger.

All the elements used in this project have been produced in stainless steel with different finishes and shapes depending on their application. This way, production was also optimized, reducing material waste and avoiding the involvement of several trades in the execution of a single element.

Finally, a suspended curtain from the ceiling allows separating the public and visible parts of the store from the private and operational parts. TRG is the mother project from which other stores will follow the same guidelines.