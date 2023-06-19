Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio

Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio

Save
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio

Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, ChairTienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, HandrailTienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior PhotographyTienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior PhotographyTienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Retail Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: BURR Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maru Serrano
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Image 23 of 23
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano

TRG is an interior design strategy to transform a generic space into the identity space of a clothing brand. The project is divided into two fundamental parts: background and figure.

Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Maru Serrano

Without altering the previously existing configuration of a commercial space located in the center of Madrid, the surface coverings of ceilings, floors, and walls are removed to recover the original base on which to act. This strategy has the ambition to be applied to any pre-existing space. Thus, the first part of the project is defined: the background.

Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano

On the contrary, the figure becomes a specifically designed technical element for the function it must perform. A modular structure is proposed, which can facilitate the different uses that a store needs. This way, this structure becomes support or product hanging elements, passage doors, visual barriers, mirrors, or protection elements. In order to emphasize the independence of these elements with respect to the space that houses them and generate tension between the pre-existing and the new, curved shapes are used that contrast with the more usual orthogonal and rectilinear base in this type of commercial space. These shapes overflow in their projection of the limits of the container space, generating abrupt intersections that give rise to unexpected spaces, the fruit of the collision of two languages. These interstices are used as fitting rooms, warehouses, or private spaces for staff.

Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano

All these elements were designed so that they could be produced in a single workshop and later transported and installed in the target locations, so the modules were dimensioned in such a way that they could be easily transportable by two people and could be introduced into a space through a standardized door with a free passage of 80 cm. 

Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Maru Serrano

This opened the possibility of working with elements of a high degree of technical precision, given that they could be produced in a workshop by specialized professionals, causing their level of detail to approach that of a machine rather than a hanger.

Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Handrail
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano

All the elements used in this project have been produced in stainless steel with different finishes and shapes depending on their application. This way, production was also optimized, reducing material waste and avoiding the involvement of several trades in the execution of a single element.

Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano

Finally, a suspended curtain from the ceiling allows separating the public and visible parts of the store from the private and operational parts. TRG is the mother project from which other stores will follow the same guidelines.

Save this picture!
Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, Windows
© Maru Serrano

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BURR Studio
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSpain

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio" [Tienda T(R)G. The Real García / BURR Studio] 19 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002611/tienda-t-r-g-the-real-garcia-burr-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags