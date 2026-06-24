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New Era Rural Community in Yongchun County / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio

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New Era Rural Community in Yongchun County / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsNew Era Rural Community in Yongchun County / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNew Era Rural Community in Yongchun County / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsNew Era Rural Community in Yongchun County / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio - Interior Photography, BeamNew Era Rural Community in Yongchun County / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center
Quanzhou, China
  • Category: Community Center
  • Design Team: Zhuyu Liang, Jing Tang, Ziyi Wang, Xiangting Meng, Song Liu, Yong Liu, Yu Zhang, Xin Zheng, Xuan Wu, Xinghao Yao
  • Construction: Zhongbo Urban Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Owner: Wufeng Town People's Government of Yongchun County
  • City: Quanzhou
  • Country: China
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New Era Rural Community in Yongchun County / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Weiqi Jin

Project Origin
In 2019, in order to improve the housing conditions of farmers, meet their aspirations for a better life, and explore the possibility of building new Fujian style residential buildings, the Fujian Provincial Department of Housing and Urban Rural Development proposed the idea of building "A New Era Rural Community". The Department has selected 10 different sites from 10 counties in Fujian Province and invited 10 experienced design teams from across the country for design. This project is one of them and the first one completed. The project is located in Wuxi Village, Wufeng Town, Yongchun County, Quanzhou City. The base is located on a hillside with a large elevation difference. There are forests and ponds on the mountaintop, and at the foot of the mountain, it is connected to the original buildings of the village. The project adopts a point based land supply method, with unified planning and design. Villagers themselves contribute to the construction of residential buildings, while the public part is funded by the government.

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3andwich Design / He Wei Studio
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Cite: "New Era Rural Community in Yongchun County / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio" 24 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001055/new-era-rural-community-in-yongchun-county-3andwich-design-he-wei-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Weiqi Jin

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