World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 26 Firms Shortlisted to Provide Designs for US Diplomatic Buildings

26 Firms Shortlisted to Provide Designs for US Diplomatic Buildings

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
26 Firms Shortlisted to Provide Designs for US Diplomatic Buildings
Save this picture!
26 Firms Shortlisted to Provide Designs for US Diplomatic Buildings, View of Beirut overlooking Bernard Khoury Architects' B 018 . Image © Bernard Khoury Architects
View of Beirut overlooking Bernard Khoury Architects' B 018 . Image © Bernard Khoury Architects

The Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), whose mission is to provide safe, secure and functional facilities that represent the U.S. Government in U.S. foreign policy objectives, has shortlisted twenty-six design firms for the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Worldwide Design Services solicitation. The IDIQ provides comprehensive Architecture/Engineering (A/E) services for both new construction and modernization projects at U.S. diplomatic facilities worldwide.

OBO received 136 submissions for this IDIQ solicitation. The selected firms presented portfolios demonstrating exemplary past performance, experience and capabilities of their Lead Designer(s), and a well-defined approach to the challenge of public architecture including a commitment to sustainability and integrated design.

The shortlisted firms are:

In Stage 2, the shortlisted firms will assemble their technical team; submit detailed information regarding their past performance, team management, and quality control plans; and interview with OBO.

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of State.

11 Renowned Firms Shortlisted by the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations

The Department of State's Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), whose mission is to provide safe, secure and functional facilities that represent the U.S. Government in U.S. foreign policy objectives, has shortlisted eleven design firms for the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Worldwide New Construction A/E (Architecture/Engineering) Design Services solicitation.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Amanda Pimenta. "26 Firms Shortlisted to Provide Designs for US Diplomatic Buildings" 19 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881985/26-design-firms-shortlisted-by-the-bureau-of-overseas-buildings-operations/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »