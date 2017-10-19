World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Studio KO's Yves Saint Laurent Museum Opens in Marrakech

Studio KO's Yves Saint Laurent Museum Opens in Marrakech

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio KO's Yves Saint Laurent Museum Opens in Marrakech
Save this picture!
Studio KO's Yves Saint Laurent Museum Opens in Marrakech, musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech. Image © Nicolas Mathéus
musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech. Image © Nicolas Mathéus

A new museum dedicated to the life and work of French fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent has opened in the Moroccan capital of Marrakech. Designed by Studio KO, the building sits a short distance away from Jardin Majorelle – the home acquired by Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé in 1980. With a large permanent exhibition space designed by scenographist Christophe Martin, showcasing the collections of it's namesake, the museum also features temporary exhibition spaces, a research library and archives, an auditorium, bookstore, and a terrace café.

musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech. Image © Nicolas Mathéus Scenography. Image © Christophe Martin Architectes musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech (auditorium). Image © Nicolas Mathéus musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech (Interior Visualization). Image © studio KO + 5

Save this picture!
musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech. Image © Nicolas Mathéus
musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech. Image © Nicolas Mathéus

Informed by the archives of Saint Laurent, Studio KO were "struck by curves running alongside straight lines; by the succession of delicate and bold forms." As a result, the façade of the building appears as "an intersection of cubes with a lace-like covering of bricks," forging patterns that "recall the weft and warp of fabric."

Save this picture!
musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech (auditorium). Image © Nicolas Mathéus
musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech (auditorium). Image © Nicolas Mathéus
Save this picture!
musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech (Interior Visualization). Image © studio KO
musée YVES SAINT LAURENT marrakech (Interior Visualization). Image © studio KO
Save this picture!
Scenography. Image © Christophe Martin Architectes
Scenography. Image © Christophe Martin Architectes
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Studio KO's Yves Saint Laurent Museum Opens in Marrakech" 19 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881893/studio-kos-yves-saint-laurent-museum-opens-in-marrakech/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »