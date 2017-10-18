World
  Ateliers Jean Nouvel-Designed Man-Made Lagoon Highrise in Miami Begins Construction

Ateliers Jean Nouvel-Designed Man-Made Lagoon Highrise in Miami Begins Construction

Ateliers Jean Nouvel-Designed Man-Made Lagoon Highrise in Miami Begins Construction
Courtesy of JDS Development
New renderings have been revealed of Jean Nouvel’s first Miami project, Monad Terrace, as construction begins on site. Designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel in collaboration with Kobi Karp, the highrise project is set to rise on West Avenue in the premier South Beach district of Miami Beach, setting a new standard of building integrity and climate resilience for the city.

Courtesy of JDS Development
“Monad Terrace innovates while integrating seamlessly into the context of Miami Beach,” said Michael Stern, Founder of JDS Development. “Its thoughtful design serves as an exemplar for how we should be building and developing coastal cities. Without compromising aesthetics, this project brings the ingenuity and design that is entirely appropriate to this environment. This is an important project for Miami Beach, and I am proud that JDS is leading the way.”

The design innovation of Monad Terrace begins on the ground, where the lobby level has been raised 11.5 feet off the surface of West Avenue, allowing all interior spaces to be located significantly over flood plain levels and eliminating the need to dig down into the water table.

Courtesy of JDS Development
Courtesy of JDS Development
On the facade, a custom-engineered “honeycomb” screen built into the glass curtain wall system will significantly reduce glare and heat gain without blocking views.  An abundance of native vegetation across the site and up the balconied elevation will provide further cooling and air quality improvement, as will the expansive ‘water garden’ consisting of a central man-made lagoon, a 116-foot swimming pool and several reflection pools. Bringing together light and water, glass and steel, gardens and facades, the building will create an effervescent atmosphere referred to by Nouvel as “the reflection machine.”

Courtesy of JDS Development
Courtesy of JDS Development
Inside, 59 residences ranging from two- to five-bedrooms will feature interiors also designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Four penthouse units will include their own private pools on their roof decks. Additional amenities include a cafe and juice bar, a wellness center, bicycle and water sports storage and valet on-site parking.

The project has secured $62.5 million in construction financing, allowing construction to proceed on schedule. The building is expected to begin its vertical ascent by March 2018, with 100% completion slated for Fall 2019.

News via JDS Development.

Patrick Lynch. "Ateliers Jean Nouvel-Designed Man-Made Lagoon Highrise in Miami Begins Construction" 18 Oct 2017. ArchDaily.

