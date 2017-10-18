3 Pavilion Designs Shortlisted in Hong Kong Young Architects and Designers Competition

Pavilion designs by three emerging architecture practices have been chosen as finalists in the inaugural Hong Kong Young Architects & Designers Competition. Established by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA), the competition is the first of its kind in Hong Kong, aimed at “showcasing the creativity and potential of local architects and designers still in the early stages of their careers.”

A total of 320 entries were received from Hong Kong residents who either have been practicing for fewer than 10 years or who are currently studying architecture at the university level. The competition asked designers to envision a temporary pavilion that will be built inside the Nursery Park at the West Kowloon Cultural District.

“The three selected designs are each radically different, each presenting innovative design solutions to a brief that sought a design for an inviting and dynamic Temporary Pavilion that complements the surrounding landscape and waterfront while enriching the cultural offering of the District by providing an informal space for small-scale events and activities,” said the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.

“Designing an inspiring and innovative pavilion for this very dramatic and public location with the West Kowloon Nursery Park is actually very difficult. From the many-hundred design entries, we selected three unique and distinctly different designs. Any of these three would be an inspiring landmark for the West Kowloon Cultural District and Hong Kong.” commented juror Chris van Duijn, Partner-in-charge of OMA Asia (Hong Kong).

Juror Aric Chen, Lead Curator of Design and Architecture at M+, added, “The strength and diversity of the proposals prove what young Hong Kong architects are capable of when given the freedom and opportunity. In particular, the three shortlisted entries rethink materials, space, and construction in order to reshape the ways we interact; thus, they remind us of the joy to be found in urban existence.”

The three shortlisted pavilions include:

SkyCamp / EXP+ (NG Siu-cheong, Liane CHEUNG Tian-nan and TSANG Suet-ming)

SkyCamp / EXP+ (Ng Siu-cheong, Liane Cheung Tian-nan and Tsang Suet-ming). Image Courtesy of WKCDA

SkyCamp proposes the suspension of a cityscape in the air. This contextualises the precedent of the site - the existing ground is a sea-reclamation which before was absent. Skycamp is an idea-nursery where ground level no longer dictates our space and movement. At SkyCamp, all things happen within a void rather than on solid ground, floating and drifting at their own pace with Victoria Habourfront as the backdrop. Sedimented chaos is filtered. Feet are freed from the ground, opening our mind and senses to get closer to nature at the heart of the city - to explore the touch of the wind, warmth of the light, the inner-self and co-existence with others.

SkyCamp / EXP+ (Ng Siu-cheong, Liane Cheung Tian-nan and Tsang Suet-ming). Image Courtesy of WKCDA

SkyCamp / EXP+ (Ng Siu-cheong, Liane Cheung Tian-nan and Tsang Suet-ming). Image Courtesy of WKCDA

Growing Up / New Office Works (Paul TSE Yi-pong and Evelyn TING Huei-chung)

Growing Up / New Office Works (Paul Tse Yi-pong and Evelyn Ting Huei-chung). Image Courtesy of WKCDA

Just as the process of growing trees requires good soil, so the process of growing culture requires a strong foundation of collective memories of the city. Growing Up captures everyday elements fundamental to Hong Kong, embedding and cultivating them within the fabric of a soon-to-be major arts and cultural centre. While nurseries cultivate plants to be transplanted elsewhere, Growing Up transplants fragments of the city to cultivate them within the cultural district.

Growing Up / New Office Works (Paul Tse Yi-pong and Evelyn Ting Huei-chung). Image Courtesy of WKCDA

Growing Up / New Office Works (Paul Tse Yi-pong and Evelyn Ting Huei-chung). Image Courtesy of WKCDA

Infinity Platform / ZHANG Ruizhao

Infinity Platform / Zhang Ruizhao. Image Courtesy of WKCDA

The inspiration for the Infinity Platform Pavilion comes from the traditional East Asian folding fan, an ancient and clever trick. Playing with space and surface, by folding and rearranging the location of each fan blade, the nature of a fan can shift between maximum density and maximum superficial area. Instead of designing a pavilion with certainty of floors, walls and windows, the Infinity Platform Pavilion was designed with variability in mind, nine floor slabs can swift change from ceiling to stair, from floor to canopy by rotating around the core.

Infinity Platform / Zhang Ruizhao. Image Courtesy of WKCDA

Infinity Platform / Zhang Ruizhao. Image Courtesy of WKCDA

The full jury for the competition includes:

Mr Aric Chen, Lead Curator of Design and Architecture, M+

Mr Marvin Chen, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects

Prof Nelson Chen, Director of School of Architecture at the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Mr James Corner, Founder and Director of James Corner Field Operations (New York)

Mr Sou Fujimoto of Sou Fujimoto Architects (Tokyo)

Mr Thomas Heatherwick, Founder of Heatherwick Studio (London)

Mr Victor Lo, M+ Board Chairman

Prof Nasrine Seraji, Head of Department of Architecture, the University of Hong Kong

Mr Chris van Duijn, Partner-in-charge of OMA Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd

Ms Marisa Yiu, Co-founder and Executive Director of Design Trust in Hong Kong

In addition to seeing their project realized, the winning team will be awarded a prize of $250,000 HKD. The two runners-up will receive commendation prizes with a value of HKD $100,000 each.

The winning design will be announced before the year’s end, with construction slated to begin in early 2018.

Find more information related to the competition, here.

News via West Kowloon Cultural District Authority