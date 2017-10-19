World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Iran
  5. L.E.D Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Tosan Tajhiz Factory / L.E.D Architects

Tosan Tajhiz Factory / L.E.D Architects

  • 00:00 - 19 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tosan Tajhiz Factory / L.E.D Architects
Save this picture!
Tosan Tajhiz Factory / L.E.D Architects, © Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema

© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema © Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema © Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema © Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema + 16

  • Architects

    L.E.D Architects

  • Location

    Tehran Province, 20th km of Damavand Road, Iran

  • Lead Architect

    Shahab Mirzaean, Ehsan Naderi

  • Team

    Mohammad Ebrahim Tajik, Omid Mohammadi, Hosein Zeinaghaji, Kasra shafieezadeh, Nahal Hamidi, Kaveh Khajuee

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema

  • Consultants

    Yaghob Abedpour, Mohammad Bozorgnia, Behzad Abdi

  • Contractor

    Reza Asadi

  • Clients

    Tosan Tajhiz co.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema

From the architect. Tosan Tajhiz Company's activities in the field of design and production of medical equipment cleaning and disinfection to be launched from 1998. After years of activity, the company decides to enlarge. The 500 sqm Area assign to new factory and office in Pardis Technology Park.

The First challenge faced by designers was the existing foundation which restricted the height levels of underground levels. Due to the special rules of Pardis park, two levels underground and three levels above should be designed to meet the company need. The existing foundation should be considered as the lowest level and new foundation should be designed and built on the old one.

Save this picture!
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema

Program: According to the physical program, the -2 floor was assigned to the warehouse, dining room, prayer room, guard room, facilities and dressing room for the production employees. -1 floor was allocated to parking, ground floor to production and first and second floors to the Showroom, administrative and engineering rooms and the manager.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Transparency: producing of specific and Hi-technology products, the display of the manufacturing process could have created a specific visual value for the building. In addition, the showroom could have been completely seen by observers, and the building would be representative of all activities of the company. On the other hand, the dense of the adjoining buildings in Pardis Technology Park was not desirable for designers. The more transparent building make more visual space between the adjoining buildings.

Save this picture!
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema

Limited Height - Layout of Functions: The client had limited time to build, and due to the time and cost of destruction, the existing foundation should be maintained. Due to the height limitations based on park rules (10 and a half meters) and compulsory restriction of underground due to the existing foundation, different spaces are based on the height requirement, importance, and area of use.

Save this picture!
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema

Voids - construction Area permitted:: For the provision of permitted Area, multiple voids were considered to have different views from different spaces at different levels. Manager room at the highest level sees all the different spaces. Also, to fulfill required high height for the Production sector, the void was considered above the sector. On the other hand, these voids in combination with the showroom as an open space on the middle level formed an empty movement in the volume. Besides, the location of the voids in a different position of the plan has created a variety of internal views.

Save this picture!
Voids Diagram Axonometrics
Voids Diagram Axonometrics

Façade as section: the building was considered to be maximally related to the surroundings so that the building was developed from inside and tuned from a section. The transparent facade was only intended to display the Extension of the interior. Voids in connection with the open showroom at the mid-level excavate the mass and the section of the building represent in transparent façade. Finally, vertical louvers are considered for controlling light in the production sector. The reason for not choosing the horizontal louver was due to the large excavation.

Save this picture!
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema
© Hamoon Moghaddam – Hamoon Digital Cinema
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Refurbishment Iran
Cite: "Tosan Tajhiz Factory / L.E.D Architects" 19 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881839/tosan-tajhiz-factory-led-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »