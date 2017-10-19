World






Solar Egg / Bigert & Bergström

  • 02:00 - 19 October, 2017
Solar Egg / Bigert & Bergström
Solar Egg / Bigert & Bergström, © Jean-Baptiste Béranger
© Jean-Baptiste Béranger

© Jean-Baptiste Béranger © Jean-Baptiste Béranger © Jean-Baptiste Béranger © Jean-Baptiste Béranger + 20

© Jean-Baptiste Béranger
© Jean-Baptiste Béranger

From the architect. Solar Egg is an oval sauna created by the internationally renowned artists Mats Bigert and Lars Bergström. It draws inspiration from Kiruna’s Arctic climate, where light conditions change with the seasons from 24-hour winter darkness to round-the- clock midsummer sun.

© Jean-Baptiste Béranger
© Jean-Baptiste Béranger
© Jean-Baptiste Béranger
© Jean-Baptiste Béranger

The egg shape seeks to symbolise rebirth and new opportunities at the start of Kiruna’s urban transformation, a project that involves the relocation of entire city districts in response to ground subsidence caused by decades of iron ore mining. Riksbyggen is an urban developer and the first to build new apartments in the new Kiruna.

© Jean-Baptiste Béranger
© Jean-Baptiste Béranger
3D Top View Drawing
3D Top View Drawing
© Jean-Baptiste Béranger
© Jean-Baptiste Béranger
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Sauna Sweden
