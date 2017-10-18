Sou Fujimoto's Naoshima Pavilion Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Naoshima Pavilion by Sou Fujimoto is one of the more recent additions to the world-renowned "Art Island," and is located only meters away from Naoshima's boat terminal (designed by SANAA). The lightweight, highly-transparent mesh-like steel structure was conceived and constructed for the 2016 Setouchi Triennial. Photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu has turned his lens to the project which, in spite of its modest size, casts a striking silhouette on the island's coastline.
Sou Fujimoto's Polyhedral Pavilion Shapes The Art Island of Japan
