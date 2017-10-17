World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. Austria
  5. Coop Himmelb(l)au
  6. 2017
  7. PANEUM Center / Coop Himmelb(l)au

PANEUM Center / Coop Himmelb(l)au

  • 09:00 - 17 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PANEUM Center / Coop Himmelb(l)au
Save this picture!
PANEUM Center / Coop Himmelb(l)au, © Markus Pillhofer
© Markus Pillhofer

© Markus Pillhofer © Markus Pillhofer © Markus Pillhofer © Markus Pillhofer + 39

  • Architects

    Coop Himmelb(l)au

  • Location

    Asten, Austria

  • Design Principal

    Wolf D. Prix

  • Project Team

    Albara Arab, Martina Bighignoli, Daniel Bolojan, Donna Riedel, Benjamin Schmidt, Damian Witt, Denitsa Parleva, Risa Kagami

  • Area

    1850.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Markus Pillhofer

  • Planning

    COOP HIMMELB(L)AU – Wolf D. Prix & Partner ZT GmbH

  • Project Lead

    Friedrich Hähle, Günther Weber (until 2015)

  • Project and Design Architect

    Stephan Sobl

  • Design Partner

    Karolin Schmidbaur

  • Client

    backaldrin Österreich The Kornspitz Company GmbH

  • Model Building

    Win Man, Nam La Chi
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Markus Pillhofer
© Markus Pillhofer

From the architect. The Customer Information Centre and Event Forum PANEUM – Wunderkammer des Brotes - for the company Backaldrin in Asten consists of two elements: a box-shaped plinth building with foyer and event rooms plus the “Wunderkammer des Brotes”, a two-story freeform exhibition area floating on top. The chosen materials augment the contrast of these two elements: The square base building shows a cast-in-place concrete façade while the rounded wood structure of the museum is clad with stainless steel shingles.

Save this picture!
© Markus Pillhofer
© Markus Pillhofer

The base building houses the event rooms and the adjoining rooms. This area can be used for a variety of events as presentations, receptions or workshops for up to 120 visitors. The design of the exhibition area is based on the idea of a cabinet of curiosities, a concept for collections originating in the Baroque period. This concept is especially appropriate for the unusual and small-scale objects in the collection related to the topic “bread” which is presented in the exhibition area.

Save this picture!
Uses Section A
Uses Section A

The center of the “Wunderkammer des Brotes” is formed by a circular atrium, in which selected items from the collection are individually suspended from the top, as in a differentiated crystal chandelier. The atrium is enclosed by a spiral stair where visitors can look at the exhibited items from various perspectives. The stair provides access to the two exhibition levels, where the objects are presented with the help of walls, tables, and cabinets that are integrated into the architecture. Additionally, all floors can be accessed by elevators. The atrium is naturally illuminated from above while the exhibition spaces have artificial light.

Save this picture!
© Markus Pillhofer
© Markus Pillhofer

The self-supporting wood shell of the exhibition structure is visible in the interior. It is composed of layered circles of cross-laminated timber. This method of construction enables the realization of the free form. The high degree of prefabrication with 3D CNC technology (Computerized Numerical Control) leads to a short building time. Leaving the precisely shaped wood timber exposed on the interior, with just a layer of paint, made additional interior finishes unnecessary.

Save this picture!
© Markus Pillhofer
© Markus Pillhofer
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center Austria
Cite: "PANEUM Center / Coop Himmelb(l)au" 17 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881743/paneum-center-coop-himmelb-l-au/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »