  7. Apartment in Chiado / Commerzn | Linha de Terra Architecture

  • 02:00 - 18 October, 2017
Apartment in Chiado / Commerzn | Linha de Terra Architecture, © emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

© emontenegro / architectural photography

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

From the architect. A house made of memories, composed of a narrative of spaces of different areas and proportions, with a high vaulted ceiling and a direct and effective connection between them. Several wounds and scars from the many uses of the space are visible at every moment, much deeper than the superficial remnants that the prolonged closure brings.

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

The first visits began to be enlightening for the construction of a new stage in the life of that space, which, according to the records available, dates back to 1722 (pre-pombaline) and resisted several stages of the city's history, including Lisbon’s great earthquake (1755).

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

The project was built on two premises: the program to be defined and the strategy of restoration and preservation of each element and detail, that belonged to the legacy of that place. It was a process of proximity, a project truly solved step-by-step, in close relation with the construction. Over the past several months, indelible treasures have been discovered that shaped the final result: 18th century tiles in footers, massive brick vaults, stone blocks from the Fernandina wall, the original wood shutters, etc.

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

The new history that is built for this place intends to be cared and essential, based mainly on details, materials and technology to improve the experience and permanence of it’s different spaces. Artificial light enhances every memory preserved, materials and accessories are sober so they do not overlap the existing space.

Sections 1 / 2
Sections 1 / 2

A place with memories that allows the new experience to be in symbiosis with the layers of history that shape space.

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography
Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Restoration Portugal
Cite: "Apartment in Chiado / Commerzn | Linha de Terra Architecture" 18 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881733/apartment-in-chiado-commerzn-linha-de-terra-architecture-apartment-in-chiado/>

