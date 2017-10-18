World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. United States
  5. New Affiliates
  6. 2017
  7. Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates

Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates

  • 11:00 - 18 October, 2017
Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates
Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates, © Michael Vahrenwald
© Michael Vahrenwald

© Michael Vahrenwald

© Michael Vahrenwald
© Michael Vahrenwald

From the architect. Located in a former industrial space, the transformative interior renovation of Bed-Stuy Loft includes a restrained design which incorporates unfinished rough materials and muted blocks of color into the existing open-plan apartment. New architectural elements, including exposed steel, raw plywood, and expanded mesh screens, both conceal and reveal areas throughout, creating a series of distinct spaces for living, working and sleeping.

© Michael Vahrenwald
© Michael Vahrenwald

The added elements playfully interact with two large existing columns positioned near the edge of the space, which serve as a terminating boundary for the design. Their architectural intervention either keeps an intimate gap that mimics the outline of the column, or hugs it. Inspired by the contrast between minimalist geometries and rough materials these adjacencies of existing and new elements preserve the clean, light, continuous environment and maximize usable space without appearing overly refined.

Plan 1
Plan 1
Section
Section
Plan 2
Plan 2

Notable details include hand-selected plywood with a distinct gradient pattern that wraps the interior walls of the 750-square-foot interior space, carrying into the custom-designed kitchen that also features green lacquered kitchen island cabinets and bright copper pipes. The heavy interior walls are punctuated by large apertures framing curated views and bringing light from the front window-wall to the back of the loft space.

© Michael Vahrenwald
© Michael Vahrenwald

A lofted sleeping area is bounded by a floating, perforated, white metal enclosure that visually separates and connects the two distinct levels by providing privacy from oblique angles and transparency from head-on, and staggering floor heights distinguish between study/sleeping areas and guest/changing areas for homeowner and guest.

© Michael Vahrenwald
© Michael Vahrenwald
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors United States
Cite: "Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates" 18 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881723/bed-stuy-loft-new-affiliates/>

