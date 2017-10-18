World
  7. Le Bourg Dwellings / archi5

Le Bourg Dwellings / archi5

  • 05:00 - 18 October, 2017
Le Bourg Dwellings / archi5
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

  • Architects

    archi5

  • Location

    93100 Montreuil, France

  • Landscape Designer

    Coloco

  • Area

    1952.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
From the architect. The building takes its inspiration from the street where it takes place (Lebour) to generate an atmosphere like in a village. Located all around a remarkable and protected garden, the housing melts smoothly in the Montreuil urban grid. The subtle spanning and the use of natural materials contribute to the tranquility and harmony of the place.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Section
Section
© Sergio Grazia
The wood frame construction ensures thermal comfort and enhances well-being. The habitat assumes the characteristics that make the quality of a place of life: large bays for natural light, privative outdoor spaces and large shared garden.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Steel

