Le Bourg Dwellings / archi5

Architects archi5

Location 93100 Montreuil, France

Landscape Designer Coloco

Area 1952.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Sergio Grazia

From the architect. The building takes its inspiration from the street where it takes place (Lebour) to generate an atmosphere like in a village. Located all around a remarkable and protected garden, the housing melts smoothly in the Montreuil urban grid. The subtle spanning and the use of natural materials contribute to the tranquility and harmony of the place.

The wood frame construction ensures thermal comfort and enhances well-being. The habitat assumes the characteristics that make the quality of a place of life: large bays for natural light, privative outdoor spaces and large shared garden.