Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties
When it's time to dress up for Halloween, Carnival or theme parties, people frequently choose costumes that resonate with their interests. This is especially true for architects as we are particularly well-suited to designing and building head-turning outfits. For students and young architects, the desire to construct drives the will to create elaborate headpieces and ingenious appendages.
We recently polled ArchDaily readers across the world and asked them to share their architecture-themed costumes with us. Want to submit yours? We'll be updating this post so send us your photo on Facebook or in the comments below!
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties" 17 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881710/architecture-costumes-for-halloween-carnival-and-office-parties/>