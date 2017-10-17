World
  Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties

Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties

Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties
Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties

When it's time to dress up for Halloween, Carnival or theme parties, people frequently choose costumes that resonate with their interests. This is especially true for architects as we are particularly well-suited to designing and building head-turning outfits. For students and young architects, the desire to construct drives the will to create elaborate headpieces and ingenious appendages.

We recently polled ArchDaily readers across the world and asked them to share their architecture-themed costumes with us. Want to submit yours? We'll be updating this post so send us your photo on Facebook or in the comments below!

Greek Temple by Thiciene Cintra
Greek Temple by Thiciene Cintra
Rivergate Tower in Tampa by Patrick Thorpe
Rivergate Tower in Tampa by Patrick Thorpe
The Taj Majal by Red Gonzales
The Taj Majal by Red Gonzales
The Globe Theather by Chrissy Turek
The Globe Theather by Chrissy Turek
Lebbeus Woods by Nadia Lloyd-Lister
Lebbeus Woods by Nadia Lloyd-Lister
OCAD University's Sharp Centre for Design - Will Alsop by Rob Shostak
OCAD University's Sharp Centre for Design - Will Alsop by Rob Shostak
Tracing Paper with Sketches by Luana Rôla
Tracing Paper with Sketches by Luana Rôla
Leaning Tower of Pisa by Ashley Bell Davis
Leaning Tower of Pisa by Ashley Bell Davis
Empire State Building and King Kong - by Daniel Kidd and Bjarke Ingels
Empire State Building and King Kong - by Daniel Kidd and Bjarke Ingels
Tape Measure via www.thriftyfun.com
Tape Measure via www.thriftyfun.com
Chrysler Building by Jason Molina
Chrysler Building by Jason Molina
Toronto City Hall by Rob Shostak
Toronto City Hall by Rob Shostak
Cleveland’s Marcel Breuer Building by Jonathan Kurtz
Cleveland’s Marcel Breuer Building by Jonathan Kurtz
AutoCAD Error by Kaio Carvalho
AutoCAD Error by Kaio Carvalho
"Low Cost Guggenheim Bilbao" by Rod Neto
"Low Cost Guggenheim Bilbao" by Rod Neto

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Architecture Costumes For Halloween, Carnival and Office Parties" 17 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881710/architecture-costumes-for-halloween-carnival-and-office-parties/>

