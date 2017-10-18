World
Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA

Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA
Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA, © Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

© Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo + 24

  • Architects

    PRODUCTORA

  • Location

    Teotitlan del Valle, Oaxaca, México

  • Author Architects

    Carlos Bedoya, Wonne Ickx, Abel Perles, Víctor Jaime

  • Collaborators

    Rosalía Yuste, Josué Palma, Pamela Martínez, Antonio Espinoza, Andrés Rivadeneyra, Iván Villegas

  • Area

    1700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luis Gallardo

  • Construction

    Bonarq Arquitectura (Ismael Rojas)

  • Structure

    Kaltia Consultores (Verónica Correa) y DAE (Juan Felipe Heredia)

  • Engineering

    BioE (Alejandro Lirusso)

  • Landscape

    Entorno Taller de Paisaje (Hugo Sánchez)

  • Client

    Municipio de Teotitlan del Valle
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

From the architect. This Community Cultural Center exhibits the archeological and textile wealth of Teotitlán del Valle, a village in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. The principal volume, facing the village square, houses the Museum which will host the collections and activities of the present Teotitlán Museum of History. In formal terms, the project is governed by the aesthetics of the immediate context, which determine the height, color, and materials used. The secondary volume contains the Municipal Library and a service zone. The area occupied by both buildings on the site represents just 18% of the whole surface area, leaving a large public space of plaza and gardens. This helps to improve the pedestrian routes passing across the site and connecting with the main square, inserting the new public spaces created by the Cultural Center into the circuit of existing plazas that define the urban structure of the village.

© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
Museum Building Sections
Museum Building Sections
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
Plans
Plans
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

The architectural volumes present austere, neutral façades. The form and material character of the building, including double-slab sloping roofs, 30 cm-thick concrete walls, and controlled openings, create a passive system that responds to the adverse climatic conditions. This basic strategy helps to regulate the temperature inside the building and provides users with a comfortable space to read a book, work or visit the museum, and at the same time eliminates the need to install air conditioning systems. The interiors present a diverse range of lighting conditions and spatial qualities (double and triple-height spaces), generating different atmospheres for exhibitions and activities. The Cultural Center uses a minimal palette of locally made materials (pigmented concrete, timber, clay tiles and bricks) in order to blend into its context.

© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
