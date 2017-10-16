World
  Hariri Pontarini Architects Unveil Waterfront Skyscraper Development for Toronto

Hariri Pontarini Architects Unveil Waterfront Skyscraper Development for Toronto

Hariri Pontarini Architects Unveil Waterfront Skyscraper Development for Toronto
Hariri Pontarini Architects and Pinnacle International have unveiled the design of three glassy skyscrapers that will make up a new development on the Toronto waterfront.

Known as One Yonge, the complex will consist of over 4 million square feet of mixed-use space spread across five new buildings and a total renovation of the existing Toronto Star building.

On the northern side of the site, three residential towers capping out at 95, 80 and 65 stories will comprise hotel, affordable housing, retail and a community center. The southern block will be more commercial-oriented, with two new office towers and the reclad Toronto Star building.

The development will connect to the Toronto’s underground pedestrian system, the PATH, as well as public transportation and simple, safe pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure. 

“We are looking forward to developing this landmark community on Toronto’s revitalized waterfront”, said Micheal De Cotiis, President and CEO of Pinnacle Internationa.

The first phase will encompass the 65-story tower, and which is expected to break onto the market in the next few months, with subsequent phases to follow.

