8 Projects Win ARCHMARATHON Awards for Best Projects in the Americas

ARCHMARATHON has announced the winners of their 2017 Awards Program as the event, which took place at Faena Forum in Miami from October 12-14, comes to a close. Now in its 4th edition, the Awards focus on architecture studios that have been actively practicing in USA, Canada, Central America and Latin America.
Winners were chosen by a jury consisting of Luca Molinari, Francisco Pardo, Sebastian Salvat, Alejandro Paredes Fontanals and ArchDaily’s David Basulto and David Assael in in 8 themed categories: MOVING, LIVING, DREAMING, WORKING, CHILLING OUT, CARING, VISIONING and RE-THINKING. This year’s overall winner was awarded to Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura + Alin V. Wallach for their community space, Common Unit.
See all the winners below:
OVERALL Winner & MOVING (Infrastructure & Transportation \ Landscape & Open Spaces)
Common Unit / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura + Alin V. Wallach
Motivation: This project solved the problem of segregation transforming boundaries and limits into encounters and quality of life creating a community building.
LIVING (Interior Design of Private Housing \ Architecture of Private Housing \ Residential Buildings)
Stealth Building / WORKac
The materialization of a risky scheme that is suitable for the future of dense, historical centres.
DREAMING (Art & Culture \ Education Buildings \ Civic & Community Architecture)
Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art / SO-IL
This project shows a strong a strong relationship between architecture and community becoming a domestic landmark through a smart and simple solution
WORKING (Office Interior Design \ Office Architecture)
Mallol Design House / Mallol Arquitectos
This architectural solution challenges the urban standard and shows how an alternative uses of pre-existing heritage can be transformed into a public hub.
CHILLING OUT (Bars & Restaurants \ Hotel & Leisure \ Commercial & Retail)
Tulum Treehouse / Co - Lab Design Office + Annabell Kutucu
It’s a clean project carefully executed, environmentally aware built with the collaboration of local craft-men to deliver a lively experience.
CARING (Sport Centers \ Helthcare Centers \ Spa & Wellness Centers)
Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) / CannonDesign + Neuf Architect(e)s
A difficult and challenging area and complex program transformed into a simple, public, open condenser caring for the community.
VISIONING (Future Building \ Urban Planning)
Maison Glacé / ELASTICOSPA+KFA
This project shows an innovative and a forward thinking solution for difficult climatic conditions considering the future, drastic climate change.
RE-THINKING (Retrofitting & Refurbishment)
Totihue Chapel / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitectos
A lost symbol of a community has been transformed into a new space of gathering. Destruction become a way to generate new opportunities.
