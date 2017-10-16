8 Projects Win ARCHMARATHON Awards for Best Projects in the Americas

ARCHMARATHON has announced the winners of their 2017 Awards Program as the event, which took place at Faena Forum in Miami from October 12-14, comes to a close. Now in its 4th edition, the Awards focus on architecture studios that have been actively practicing in USA, Canada, Central America and Latin America.

Winners were chosen by a jury consisting of Luca Molinari, Francisco Pardo, Sebastian Salvat, Alejandro Paredes Fontanals and ArchDaily’s David Basulto and David Assael in in 8 themed categories: MOVING, LIVING, DREAMING, WORKING, CHILLING OUT, CARING, VISIONING and RE-THINKING. This year’s overall winner was awarded to Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura + Alin V. Wallach for their community space, Common Unit.

See all the winners below:

OVERALL Winner & MOVING (Infrastructure & Transportation \ Landscape & Open Spaces)

Common Unit / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura + Alin V. Wallach

Save this picture! Common Unit / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura + Alin V. Wallach. Image © Jaime Navarro

Motivation: This project solved the problem of segregation transforming boundaries and limits into encounters and quality of life creating a community building.

LIVING (Interior Design of Private Housing \ Architecture of Private Housing \ Residential Buildings)

Stealth Building / WORKac

Save this picture! Stealth Building / WORKac . Image © Bruce Damonte

The materialization of a risky scheme that is suitable for the future of dense, historical centres.

DREAMING (Art & Culture \ Education Buildings \ Civic & Community Architecture)

Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art / SO-IL

Save this picture! Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art / SO-IL . Image Courtesy of SO-IL

This project shows a strong a strong relationship between architecture and community becoming a domestic landmark through a smart and simple solution

WORKING (Office Interior Design \ Office Architecture)

Mallol Design House / Mallol Arquitectos

Save this picture! Mallol Design House / Mallol Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Mallol Arquitectos

This architectural solution challenges the urban standard and shows how an alternative uses of pre-existing heritage can be transformed into a public hub.

CHILLING OUT (Bars & Restaurants \ Hotel & Leisure \ Commercial & Retail)

Tulum Treehouse / Co - Lab Design Office + Annabell Kutucu

Save this picture! Tulum Treehouse / Co - Lab Design Office + Annabell Kutucu. Image © Brechenmacher Baumann

It’s a clean project carefully executed, environmentally aware built with the collaboration of local craft-men to deliver a lively experience.

CARING (Sport Centers \ Helthcare Centers \ Spa & Wellness Centers)

Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) / CannonDesign + Neuf Architect(e)s

Save this picture! Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) / CannonDesign + Neuf Architect(e)s. Image Courtesy of CannonDesign + Neuf Architect(e)s

A difficult and challenging area and complex program transformed into a simple, public, open condenser caring for the community.

VISIONING (Future Building \ Urban Planning)

Maison Glacé / ELASTICOSPA+KFA

Save this picture! Maison Glacé / ELASTICOSPA+KFA. Image Courtesy of ELASTICOSPA+KFA

This project shows an innovative and a forward thinking solution for difficult climatic conditions considering the future, drastic climate change.

RE-THINKING (Retrofitting & Refurbishment)

Totihue Chapel / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitectos

Save this picture! Totihue Chapel / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitectos . Image © Nico Saieh

A lost symbol of a community has been transformed into a new space of gathering. Destruction become a way to generate new opportunities.

Learn more about the awards and event, here.