Malmo Building / Taller David Dana

Malmo Building / Taller David Dana
Malmo Building / Taller David Dana, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque + 28

  • Architects

    Taller David Dana

  • Location

    Ciudad de México, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    David Dana

  • Area

    1890 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

From the architect. Malmo was developed in a compact site of 269m2 in one of the zones of greater seismic danger of the city. That catalyzed multiple challenges and opportunities that concluded in the following results: The building is displaced with a parking on the ground floor and 14 departments subdivided into 7 levels.

Sections
Sections

Its main characteristics are the structural simplicity and the dynamism of its facades according to certain manipulations in angles and slab rotations.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Cortesía de Taller David Dana
Cortesía de Taller David Dana

The layout presents 2 apartments in each level that are almost identical. The sixth and seventh levels experience a lateral displacement that gives rise to the integration of a large terrace adjacent to the loft apartment located in the penthouse.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Located in the heart of Mexico City, Malmo intends to offer its users a contemporary atmosphere creating contrast between existing buildings. The intention for the interiors of this project was to deliver a sober and harmonic space that had the ability to develop any activity day by day.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
Cite: "Malmo Building / Taller David Dana" [Malmo / Taller David Dana] 17 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881698/malmo-building-taller-david-dana/>

