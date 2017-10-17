Malmo Building / Taller David Dana

+ 28

Architects Taller David Dana

Location Ciudad de México, Mexico

Architect in Charge David Dana

Area 1890 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Onnis Luque

From the architect. Malmo was developed in a compact site of 269m2 in one of the zones of greater seismic danger of the city. That catalyzed multiple challenges and opportunities that concluded in the following results: The building is displaced with a parking on the ground floor and 14 departments subdivided into 7 levels.

Its main characteristics are the structural simplicity and the dynamism of its facades according to certain manipulations in angles and slab rotations.

The layout presents 2 apartments in each level that are almost identical. The sixth and seventh levels experience a lateral displacement that gives rise to the integration of a large terrace adjacent to the loft apartment located in the penthouse.

Located in the heart of Mexico City, Malmo intends to offer its users a contemporary atmosphere creating contrast between existing buildings. The intention for the interiors of this project was to deliver a sober and harmonic space that had the ability to develop any activity day by day.