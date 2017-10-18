World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. dot Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Baitasi House of the Future / dot Architects

Baitasi House of the Future / dot Architects

  • 00:00 - 18 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Baitasi House of the Future / dot Architects
Save this picture!
Baitasi House of the Future / dot Architects, © Wu Qingshan
© Wu Qingshan

© Wu Qingshan © Wu Qingshan © Wu Qingshan © Wu Qingshan + 33

  • Architects

    dot Architects

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Duo Ning

  • Design Team

    Sun Qingfeng, Mao Yanyan

  • Area

    30.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Wu Qingshan
Save this picture!
© Wu Qingshan
© Wu Qingshan

From the architect. Baitasi House of the Future is located in a historic hutong area of Beijing. The client is a tech company focuses on the smart homes. The commission is to create an experimental house that suits the future lifestyles of young people. 

Save this picture!
© Wu Qingshan
© Wu Qingshan

Baitasi is one of the well preserved hutong neighborhoods. The original site had a 30 sqm house and a 80 sqm yard cramped with illegal building works.

Save this picture!
Moveable Module Diagram
Moveable Module Diagram

When we talk about house we are talking about home. The house of the future should represent such a lifestyle of young people. They can fluidly shift between work and home. Access and convenience are more important to them than ownership. The possibilities of home space outweigh its physical dimension. The boundary between home and society is blurred by the rise of the sharing economy, nomad workers and technology. Our lives are fragmented and can not be accommodated by a fixed layout.

Save this picture!
© Wu Qingshan
© Wu Qingshan

The original house is wood framed. To minimise construction work and reveal the beauty of traditional Chinese wooden structure, we replaced the decayed roof and removed all the interior partitions. Two moveable furniture modules and one fixed module are placed under the new roof. With the moveable modules, the house can have four different layout options. According to the needs of the residents, it can shift from a three bedrooms house to a small office. The facade can be open up to connect the living space and the outdoors. 

Save this picture!
© Wu Qingshan
© Wu Qingshan

The moveable modules are controlled by a smart TV. This TV system also controls lighting modes, curtains, security alarm and other home appliances.

Save this picture!
© Wu Qingshan
© Wu Qingshan

Based on the strategy of minimal intervention, we use WikiHouse system for the only new built structure on site. It serves as the kitchen and toilet. The WikiHouse is an open-source project for building houses. It is lightweight and digitally fabricated. Its faster and cleaner construction process suits the crowded and noise sensitive neighbourhood very well. 

Save this picture!
© Wu Qingshan
© Wu Qingshan

Compared to many futuristic design, this tiny house is nothing close to future at the first look. But its humble appearance and user adaptive interior may reflect something about the future in the ancient capital.

Save this picture!
© Wu Qingshan
© Wu Qingshan
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Baitasi House of the Future / dot Architects" 18 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881689/baitasi-house-of-the-future-dot-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »