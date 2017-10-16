World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. AOR Win Commission to Extend Public Art Galleries in Finnish City of Tampere

AOR Win Commission to Extend Public Art Galleries in Finnish City of Tampere

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
AOR Win Commission to Extend Public Art Galleries in Finnish City of Tampere
Save this picture!
AOR Win Commission to Extend Public Art Galleries in Finnish City of Tampere, Exterior Rendering. Image © AOR
Exterior Rendering. Image © AOR

Designs by Helsinki-based practice AOR have been selected following an open competition for the extension of Tampere Art Museum, in Finland. The existing building which the museum currently occupies was formerly used as a granary, designed by C. L. Engel and completed in 1838. Most believe it to be the third oldest building in the country. AOR's winning proposal seeks to create "a landmark for the museum" by articulating the urban landscape between nearby Pyynikintori square and adjacent parkland, connecting to and with the existing gallery spaces.

Model. Image © AOR Site Model. Image © AOR Elevation. Image © AOR Model Drawing. Image © AOR + 11

Save this picture!
Site Plan. Image © AOR
Site Plan. Image © AOR

The competition brief required "an architecturally high-quality solution to extending Tampere Art Museum" balancing aesthetic, functional, technical, economic and sustainable concerns. The proposed extension joins a collection of public buildings thereby making the museum more visible from the main street. The new extension, "compact in footprint and similar in scale to the existing museum building," seeks to preserve as much of the park area surrounding the museum as possible, allowing for the possibility of supplementary buildings suitable to the scale of the surrounding urban structure in the area.

Save this picture!
Model Drawing. Image © AOR
Model Drawing. Image © AOR

According to the architects, "the ground and third floor of the five-story extension open up to the surrounding cityscape, making the city part of the museum and the museum part of the city." The exhibition circulation of the extension continues by way of an underground connection to the existing museum building, "enabling flexible and versatile exhibition arrangements."

Save this picture!
Elevation. Image © AOR
Elevation. Image © AOR

"The red-brick extension forms a counterpart to the existing museum building, a former grain granary, and interprets the continuum of historical industrial buildings in Tampere."

Save this picture!
Model. Image © AOR
Model. Image © AOR
Save this picture!
Floorplans (all floors). Image © AOR
Floorplans (all floors). Image © AOR
Save this picture!
Section. Image © AOR
Section. Image © AOR
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "AOR Win Commission to Extend Public Art Galleries in Finnish City of Tampere" 16 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881625/aor-win-commission-to-extend-public-art-galleries-in-finnish-city-of-tampere/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »