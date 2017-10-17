World
i

i

i

  Veoveo House / MLMR Arquitectos

Veoveo House / MLMR Arquitectos

  05:00 - 17 October, 2017
Veoveo House / MLMR Arquitectos
Veoveo House / MLMR Arquitectos, © Pablo García Esparza
© Pablo García Esparza

  • Architects

    MLMR Arquitectos

  • Location

    Artica, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Víctor Larripa, Javier Martín, Daniel Ruiz de Gordejuela, Javier Martínez

  • Area

    35.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pablo García Esparza
© Pablo García Esparza
From the architect. In some cases, the greatest value of a house is its relationship with the immediate exterior; its views to a garden full of vegetation. Such is the case of the Veoveo House; a small extension of a large single family house built in the eighties.

Axonometric Details
Axonometric Details

The Veoveo House is, then, a stone box that stands on an old terrace and is drilled in two very specific points: the first point is a big eye on the main front, which stares out over the garden, always so green and so cared for by the owners. The second, on the other hand, is a horizontal crevasse, a ribbon window, oriented towards the north and that allows the views towards the top of mount San Cristóbal. Thus, this extension puts in value, even emphasizes, a so pleasant environment that already surrounded the pre-existing single-family home.

© Pablo García Esparza
With its more contemporary and strong forms, and with its stone look, it contrasts strongly with that house, of a more traditional character. By contrast, however, some visual harmony is achieved: the new house – the Veoveo House - does not quarrel with the existing house, it is simply different, new.

West Section Details
West Section Details

It is an extension to the house, in its inside a playroom and children's living room; hence the interior makes use of color, without falling into aggressive contrasts: blue, pink, green. Wood also plays an important role in the pallet of interior materials. The furniture is not less taken care of: Knoll pieces, a green furniture from USM or the beautiful Molteni Bookcase dialogue with each other, and also with the colors of the walls and the vegetation of the landscape that "enters" through the windows

© Pablo García Esparza
© Pablo García Esparza
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Cite: "Veoveo House / MLMR Arquitectos" 17 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881621/veoveo-house-mlmr-arquitectos/>

