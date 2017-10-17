World
  7. Ceres House / Dan Gayfer Design

Ceres House / Dan Gayfer Design

  • 02:00 - 17 October, 2017
Ceres House / Dan Gayfer Design
Ceres House / Dan Gayfer Design, © Dean Bradley
© Dean Bradley

© Dean Bradley © Dean Bradley © Dean Bradley + 37

© Dean Bradley
© Dean Bradley

From the architect. Ceres House is Dan Gayfer Design's largest project completed to date. Located within the rolling hills of Ceres - a rural hamlet of Geelong - the project was virtually a new build and involved the simultaneous design of the residence, its interior and immediate exterior spaces

© Dean Bradley
© Dean Bradley
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Dean Bradley
© Dean Bradley

Somewhat inspired by American Ranch style architecture with its picture windows, gabled rooflines and far-reaching single storey floor plan, the buildings careful orientation encompasses 180 degrees of views whilst protecting the exterior living spaces from prevailing winds that can sweep across the property

© Dean Bradley
© Dean Bradley

The views are part of the design and its aesthetic; they are not borrowed but practically stolen from the surrounding landscape to become part of the interior.

© Dean Bradley
© Dean Bradley
Product:

Cite: "Ceres House / Dan Gayfer Design" 17 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881602/ceres-house-dan-gayfer-design/>

