Ceres House / Dan Gayfer Design

Architects Dan Gayfer Design

Location Australia

Area 1450.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Dean Bradley

Building Contractor Built by Wilson More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Ceres House is Dan Gayfer Design's largest project completed to date. Located within the rolling hills of Ceres - a rural hamlet of Geelong - the project was virtually a new build and involved the simultaneous design of the residence, its interior and immediate exterior spaces

Somewhat inspired by American Ranch style architecture with its picture windows, gabled rooflines and far-reaching single storey floor plan, the buildings careful orientation encompasses 180 degrees of views whilst protecting the exterior living spaces from prevailing winds that can sweep across the property

The views are part of the design and its aesthetic; they are not borrowed but practically stolen from the surrounding landscape to become part of the interior.