World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. US Postal Service Releases Stamp Commemorating Adjaye's Smithsonian Museum of African American History

US Postal Service Releases Stamp Commemorating Adjaye's Smithsonian Museum of African American History

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
US Postal Service Releases Stamp Commemorating Adjaye's Smithsonian Museum of African American History
Save this picture!
US Postal Service Releases Stamp Commemorating Adjaye's Smithsonian Museum of African American History, Courtesy of US Postal Service
Courtesy of US Postal Service

The United States Postal Service has released their latest stamp, honoring one of the past year’s most significant architectural works: the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup.

Designed by art director Antonio Alcalá, the commemorative Forever stamp is based on a photograph taken by Alan Karchmer of the museum, which has welcomed nearly 3 million visitors since its debut in September 2016.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of US Postal Service
Courtesy of US Postal Service

“The Postal Service is honored to issue a new commemorative Forever stamp acknowledging the important role African American history plays in American history,” said Deputy Postmaster General and Chief Government Relations Officer Ronald A. Stroman. “The National Museum of African American History and Culture is an American treasure that serves as a repository for the history of suffering, struggle and triumph of African Americans.”

“I am humbled that the museum was chosen for this special stamp,” said the museum’s founding director Lonnie G. Bunch III. “It is fitting that the image on the stamp is the building itself, as this building, by its very design, stands as tribute to the African American experience.”

2017 has been a big year for architectural celebration by postal services – earlier this summer, the UK Royal Mail launched a stamp set celebrating the country’s best contemporary architecture, while Moshe Safdie’s Habitat 67 received its own stamp from the Canada Post in May.

You can purchase the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture stamps for yourself, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "US Postal Service Releases Stamp Commemorating Adjaye's Smithsonian Museum of African American History" 13 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881588/us-postal-service-releases-stamp-commemorating-adjayes-smithsonian-museum-of-african-american-history/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »