US Postal Service Releases Stamp Commemorating Adjaye's Smithsonian Museum of African American History

Save this picture! Courtesy of US Postal Service

The United States Postal Service has released their latest stamp, honoring one of the past year’s most significant architectural works: the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup.

Designed by art director Antonio Alcalá, the commemorative Forever stamp is based on a photograph taken by Alan Karchmer of the museum, which has welcomed nearly 3 million visitors since its debut in September 2016.

Save this picture! Courtesy of US Postal Service

“The Postal Service is honored to issue a new commemorative Forever stamp acknowledging the important role African American history plays in American history,” said Deputy Postmaster General and Chief Government Relations Officer Ronald A. Stroman. “The National Museum of African American History and Culture is an American treasure that serves as a repository for the history of suffering, struggle and triumph of African Americans.”

“I am humbled that the museum was chosen for this special stamp,” said the museum’s founding director Lonnie G. Bunch III. “It is fitting that the image on the stamp is the building itself, as this building, by its very design, stands as tribute to the African American experience.”

2017 has been a big year for architectural celebration by postal services – earlier this summer, the UK Royal Mail launched a stamp set celebrating the country’s best contemporary architecture, while Moshe Safdie’s Habitat 67 received its own stamp from the Canada Post in May.

You can purchase the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture stamps for yourself, here.