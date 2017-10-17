World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Iran
  5. A1Architecture
  6. 2017
  Barcode Complex / A1Architecture

Barcode Complex / A1Architecture

  • 00:00 - 17 October, 2017
Barcode Complex / A1Architecture
Barcode Complex / A1Architecture, © Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

© Deed Studio © Deed Studio © Deed Studio © Deed Studio + 41

  • Architects

    A1Architecture

  • Location

    Hormozgan Province, Kish, Hormoz Sq, Iran

  • Architects in Charge

    Amir Afghan, Ila Kabgani

  • Design Team

    Hamed Akhavizadegan, Atiyeh Keshavarz, Arash Hosseinzadeh

  • Area

    3198.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

From the architect. The strategy lead to creating a shell that covers the entire volume and provide a symbolic and unique character while also controls the lighting and the view. The distance of the shell and glass has established a green interface between internal and external environment which often have a significant temperature and humidity difference.On the other hand, this has led to different and exclusive experiment for each of administrative units which all share common plans, parallel layouts and similar sizes.

Diagram
Diagram

Expensive value of the land and commercial function of it lead to designing a plain and pure structure to maximize the usage of land. Boosting visibility and noticeability of valuable commercial flats on the ground and on the same time maximizing the organic light and view of very small administrative units on higher levels, resulted in pure glass structure. 

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Later, searching for a solution to encounter the harsh climate of the region along with looking for method of unitizing the project, the native architecture of the Persian Gulf guided us to the double shell structure which the natives use to control the heat and light of sun through shadows of the outer layer and air circulation in the space between. 

Ground Floor Plan / 1st Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan / 1st Floor Plan

Then the second shell was designed inspired form reticular shells of natives and next was adding the green texture in the space between to catalyze the softening process.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Recreating the connection of inside and outside of the building, as well as generating a distinguishable difference in similar flat units, conduced to invention of an interface which become axis of design strategy for this project.

Section
Section

In fact there are many companies (both national and international) who need to have small office in Kish to operate their business there. On the same time there are some businesses in the island that are prestigious though do not need much of space for their operation. However, due to our studies there is serious lack of small offices in Kish. Adding the facts of being independent (in terms of services, parking, ...) and prestigious, made the issue even more significant. That is how we came with the idea of small, independent and prestigious administrative offices.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Iran
Cite: "Barcode Complex / A1Architecture" 17 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881581/barcode-complex-a1architecture/>

