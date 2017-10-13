World
  This Optical Illusion Floor Serves a Practical Purpose at Britain's Casa Ceramica

This Optical Illusion Floor Serves a Practical Purpose at Britain's Casa Ceramica

This Optical Illusion Floor Serves a Practical Purpose at Britain's Casa Ceramica
This Optical Illusion Floor Serves a Practical Purpose at Britain's Casa Ceramica, via Bored Panda
via Bored Panda

An optical illusion has been given a practical purpose in this mind-boggling floor at the headquarters of British tile company Casa Ceramica.

In addition to serving as an example of the company’s products, the floor is specifically designed to slow down people as they walk into the Casa Ceramica showroom. Thankfully, the forced perspective only works in one direction, so finding your way out is a much less stressful endeavor.

Speaking with INSIDER, a representative of the company commented that "the inspiration was to create an entrance themed on illusions and [exceed] expectations of how tiles can be used."

via Bored Panda
via Bored Panda

via Bored Panda
via Bored Panda

H/T Bored Panda.

