World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Portugal
  5. depA
  6. 2017
  7. Entre Portas / depA

Entre Portas / depA

  • 13:00 - 14 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Entre Portas / depA
Save this picture!
Entre Portas / depA , © José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos © José Campos © José Campos © José Campos + 46

  • Architects

    depA

  • Location

    Largo Ministro Duarte Pacheco 13, Pinhel, Portugal

  • Author Architects

    Luís Sobral, Carlos Azevedo, João Crisóstomo

  • Area

    280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    José Campos

  • Team

    Luís Sobral, Carlos Azevedo, João Crisóstomo, Margarida Leitão, Miguel Santos, Sara Pontes, Francisco Crisóstomo, André Oliveira

  • Hydraulic Structures and Infrastructures

    NCREP

  • Electrical and Telecommunications Infrastructures

    CPX
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

From the architect. An old house, in the heart of the city of Pinhel, holds place to a new bar/restaurant which aims to be a reference in the city’s historical center. From the old and dark original house, the proposal kept and took advantage of the solid granite perimeter walls and the wooden roof structure that along with a selective demolition process created a new fluid and bright inside space. From the exposed rock wall a new rocklike volume is built in concrete, organizing the space and the public/service circuits and areas.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Thus, on the ground floor, the space for the toilets has been dug into the rock, enhancing the idea of a strong spatial and material link with the pre-existence. On the ground floor also the cafeteria/bar area is inhabited by the exposed rock on one side and by the new concrete atmosphere on the other. On the upper floor, one can find a dining room and a lounge bar area with double height in dialogue with the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Throughout the space, the solid rock and concrete textures and colors are balanced by the warm elements in wood beeing them the existing roof structure or the furniture, designed to create scenic moments as the cellars. The façade, facing the main city square, assumes a contemporary language which is coherent with the new interior intervention and with the repetitive composition of the openings in the logic of the city historical center.  

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Renovation Portugal
Cite: "Entre Portas / depA " 14 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881532/entre-portas-depa/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »