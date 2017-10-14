Entre Portas / depA

+ 46

Architects depA

Location Largo Ministro Duarte Pacheco 13, Pinhel, Portugal

Author Architects Luís Sobral, Carlos Azevedo, João Crisóstomo

Area 280.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs José Campos

Manufacturers Loading...

Team Luís Sobral, Carlos Azevedo, João Crisóstomo, Margarida Leitão, Miguel Santos, Sara Pontes, Francisco Crisóstomo, André Oliveira

Hydraulic Structures and Infrastructures NCREP

Electrical and Telecommunications Infrastructures CPX More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. An old house, in the heart of the city of Pinhel, holds place to a new bar/restaurant which aims to be a reference in the city’s historical center. From the old and dark original house, the proposal kept and took advantage of the solid granite perimeter walls and the wooden roof structure that along with a selective demolition process created a new fluid and bright inside space. From the exposed rock wall a new rocklike volume is built in concrete, organizing the space and the public/service circuits and areas.

Thus, on the ground floor, the space for the toilets has been dug into the rock, enhancing the idea of a strong spatial and material link with the pre-existence. On the ground floor also the cafeteria/bar area is inhabited by the exposed rock on one side and by the new concrete atmosphere on the other. On the upper floor, one can find a dining room and a lounge bar area with double height in dialogue with the ground floor.

Throughout the space, the solid rock and concrete textures and colors are balanced by the warm elements in wood beeing them the existing roof structure or the furniture, designed to create scenic moments as the cellars. The façade, facing the main city square, assumes a contemporary language which is coherent with the new interior intervention and with the repetitive composition of the openings in the logic of the city historical center.