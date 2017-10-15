World
  7. Libergier Sports Centre / philippe gibert architecte

  • 05:00 - 15 October, 2017
Libergier Sports Centre / philippe gibert architecte, © Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

© Philippe Ruault
Concrete Base and Reflective Glass
The project is located in front of Hugues Libergier high school, in Libergier street, next to Reims cathedral. It's a rehabilitation of an old chapel in a sports hall and a construction of a gymnasium (extension). The extension and the chapel take place in the plot, thus showing a street-sight, and the entrance comes naturally between these 2 buildings from Libergier street. The extension creates unity with the chapel by this identical setting on street frontage and a volume based on the chapel's one.

© Philippe Ruault
On the top of the concrete base, where is based the multisports hall, is the main body made up of a lightweight structure, in which the dance studio/judo is located. The quality materials strengthen the extension's sober design. This sobriety is reflected in the chapel's treatment, whose interior volume has been restored to create a large training/ping-pong area.

Section
Section
© Clément Chevet
© Clément Chevet

Each of the sports halls of the extension and the rehabilitation are accessible from the entrance hall and can be used autonomously while closing access to unused spaces. The hall also provides fluidity of flows and enables an easy control of entrances and exits from the professors' office located at the entrance. The project enables natural lighting of all sportive areas and includes a bioclimatic and HEQ approach by the use of a Trombe wall that provides thermal comfort and reduces heating needs.

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Cite: "Libergier Sports Centre / philippe gibert architecte" 15 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881531/libergier-sports-centre-philippe-gibert-architecte/>

