World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Italy
  5. STUDIO associates
  6. 2017
  7. Chapel of Silence / STUDIO associates

Chapel of Silence / STUDIO associates

  • 03:00 - 16 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chapel of Silence / STUDIO associates
Save this picture!
Chapel of Silence / STUDIO associates, Courtesy of STUDIO associates
Courtesy of STUDIO associates

Courtesy of STUDIO associates Courtesy of STUDIO associates Courtesy of STUDIO associates Courtesy of STUDIO associates + 30

  • Structure

    Angelo Archetti, Laura Boldi, Marco Bottazzi, Massimo Berlinghieri

  • Project Coordination

    Mauro Galvani

  • Collaborators

    Alberto Tosoni, Alessandro Tarolli, Chiara Vulcano, Elena Pellizzer, Federico Strada, Francesca Kiprianidis, Gino Baldi, Giuseppe Sorrentino, Maria Savastano, Nicolò Garonzi, Seren Comi, Silvia Diomedi, Simone Volpi, Susanna Parlato, Valentina Almerico, Valentina Monteverdi, Valentina Raggi, Valentina Solano

  • General Contractor

    Edil3 Costruzioni, Torri Silvano

  • Suppliers

    Edil Corticelle Group SRL, Falegnameria Busi SRL, Gruppo Nulli SPA, Marmi Molvina SRL, Officina Marsaglio SNC, Progetto Marmo SRL

  • Client

    i Fuori Onda, Gruppo Nulli SPA
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of STUDIO associates
Courtesy of STUDIO associates

From the architect. The Chapel of Silence is located on the top of a valley in a little town in the province of Brescia, Botticino.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of STUDIO associates
Courtesy of STUDIO associates

The Chapel is situated on the border between the vast wild wood that dominates the landscape of the valley, which embraces the Chapel on three sides (North, South and East), and a vineyard in the West that gently slopes down on three cliffs towards the bottom of the valley, acting as a threshold element between the two territorial systems.

Save this picture!
Scheme
Scheme

The Chapel is laic. It is born out of the desire of a local community formed by members of different religious beliefs. It is meant to be a place of worship, silence, and prayer, suitable for everyone. The arrival to the Chapel is preceded by a long uphill walk, on a trail that runs all along the vineyard.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of STUDIO associates
Courtesy of STUDIO associates

Once at the entrance, you are welcomed in the Chapel that is suspended from the ground, by a monolithic element made of Botticino’s marble and excavated on the surface. This element serves also as a rainwater collector.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of STUDIO associates
Courtesy of STUDIO associates

The first space, longitudinal, leads to a fragment of the wood, framed by an iron opening that emotionally prepares the “prayer” for what is to come, and introduces a measured bond with nature.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of STUDIO associates
Courtesy of STUDIO associates

The second space, the main one, made of the small assembly that frames the outer forest and a three meters high menhir made of Botticino’s marble. This space was designed to be interpreted freely by the “prayer”.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Therefore, there is no pre-constituted assembly, but only some large dark leather pillows that may be arranged as desired. A black curtain also regulates the levels of intimacy with the outside as required.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of STUDIO associates
Courtesy of STUDIO associates

The study of the shape is drawn from a careful analysis of the local archetypes that have been catalogued and reinterpreted, in such a way as to form a contemporary element evoking images that are both familiar and part of the collective memory.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of STUDIO associates
Courtesy of STUDIO associates

The Chapel is six meters long, six meters high and 3 meters wide.  It is entirely made of bitumen-coated wood that lends it a black color, similar to that of the trunks of the oaks that surround it and towards which the Chapel looks.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Italy
Cite: "Chapel of Silence / STUDIO associates" 16 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881526/chapel-of-silence-studio-associates/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »