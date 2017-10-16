World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Estonia
  5. KOKO architects
  6. 2017
  7. Baltic Station Market / KOKO architects

Baltic Station Market / KOKO architects

  • 03:00 - 16 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Baltic Station Market / KOKO architects
Save this picture!
Baltic Station Market / KOKO architects, © Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

© Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel + 26

  • Architects

    KOKO architects

  • Location

    Kopli 1, 10149 Tallinn, Estonia

  • Architects in Charge

    Lembit-Kaur Stöör, Martin Tago, Maia Grimitliht, Raivo Kotov

  • Interior Architect

    Kärt Loopalu

  • Landscape architect

    Eleriin Tekko

  • Area

    25000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

From the architect. The Baltic Station Market is located in north Tallinn between the city’s main railway station and the popular residential district of Kalamaja.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The aim of the reconstruction design was to create a contemporary and diverse market, while also preserving the historic character of the market with all of its hustle and bustle and chaotic nature. We added to the pre-existing context to attract the widest target audience possible - from rail passengers to local residents, young people to tourists, and everyone who happens to be passing through the area.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The main architectural facade of the market is made up of three two-storey limestone warehouses from the 1870s. The new extension essentially includes  a single unifying pitched roof that follows the shape and size of the original buildings, and of an underground floor to contain the new functions.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The interior market is laid out over three floors within the reconstructed buildings and between them. The front part of the roof is left open for an outdoor market where it also stood within the original market (1993-2016) and where one would naturally expect it. Beyond the outdoor market stand wooden kiosks, designated for smaller businesses, such as bakers, sweet shops, spice shops etc.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Next to the outdoor market at the front is the Hommikuväljak (Morning Square) with the Õhtuväljak (Evening Square) on the other side of the building – their names referring to the best time of the day to spend time in either. The squares are connected by ramps and terraces, lined with cosy areas for eating and sitting, a children’s playground, and terraces for cafés and restaurants.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The main objective of the market’s ground floor is to convey the hustle and bustle. The desired environment is created through the massing of various market forms, brought together on the ground floor. Typical functions of a market – stalls for meat, fish, and dairy – stand side by side with the farmers market, vegetable stalls, and a street food avenue in the central building. Combining these functions creates an entirely new way to experience the Baltic Station Market.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The first floor is mainly dedicated to the essentials of the former market – antiquities, second-hand goods and clothing – but as a new addition there is also Estonian design, craft and household goods. High roomy wood-strip ceilings and ample natural light create an open airy environment throughout the whole first floor. To make use of the wonderful views from the first floor, an eatery and brewery have been installed there, both of which have an outside terrace opening to the midday sun.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

When it comes to the interior architecture, emphasis is placed on displaying the history of the former warehouses and creating brand new historical-looking details was consciously avoided. The material palette includes bricks of various colours and brick-sized ceramic tiles. Wood and black metal were used for the railings and shop fronts. The general lighting is warm and discreet, which makes it possible to create special lighting for specific goods and businesses, if needed.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The reconstructed market was opened to visitors in May 2017 and saw around 230,000 visitors during its opening week.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Commercial Architecture Market Estonia
Cite: "Baltic Station Market / KOKO architects" 16 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881525/baltic-station-market-koko-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »