World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Architecture Books You Can Borrow (For Free) From The Internet's Largest Library

Architecture Books You Can Borrow (For Free) From The Internet's Largest Library

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture Books You Can Borrow (For Free) From The Internet's Largest Library
Save this picture!
Architecture Books You Can Borrow (For Free) From The Internet's Largest Library

Have you registered for your free library card? If you haven't, you're missing out on some serious perks! The Internet Archive has a lending feature that allows users to electronically "borrow" books for 14 days. With over 2,000 borrowable books on architecture, patrons from across the globe can read works by Reyner Banham, Walter Gropius, Ada Louise Huxtable and Jonathan Glancey. There are also helpful guides, dictionaries and history books. 

Signing up is easy. Head over to Archive.org and enter your email, a screen name, and password. Agree to the terms and conditions, and voilà, you have a library card.

Save this picture!

The library card is all you need if you are happy to read the books online using the Archive.org interface. If you prefer to download your books as PDFs and read them on devices like phones or tablets, all of you have to do is download Adobe Digital Editions (available for Mac and Windows). This software is also free. If you need help you can turn to their handy tutorial.

Save this picture!

We've sifted through hundreds of titles to create a selection of great architecture- and design-related books that you can borrow from the library. (And pssst, there are lots of non-architecture books that will probably interest you, but that's for another post). 

*N.B. Even though the Internet Archive is a virtual library that isn't constrained by the physical nature of books, the lending system still follows traditional library conventions. If someone else has borrowed the book that you're interested in reading, you can request to be put on the waitlist. "Why would they limit the number of people who can 'borrow' a file at a given time?" you ask? A librarian explains here.*

Save this picture!

The new architecture and the Bauhaus by Walter Gropius

Save this picture!

Modern architecture; the architecture of democracy by Vincent Scully

Save this picture!

From Bauhaus to our house by Tom Wolfe

Save this picture!

An introduction to modern architecture by J.M. Richards

Save this picture!

The story of architecture by Jonathan Glancey

Save this picture!

The oral history of modern architecture: interviews with the greatest architects of the twentieth century by John Peter

Save this picture!

Theory and design in the first machine age by Reyner Banham

Save this picture!

Three American architects: Richardson, Sullivan, and Wright, 1865-1915 by  James F O'Gorman

Save this picture!

Scope of total architecture by Walter Gropius

Save this picture!

Pier Luigi Nervi by Ada Louise Huxtable 

Save this picture!

Louis Sullivan by Albert Bush-Brown and Donald D. Walker

Save this picture!

Gaudi by Ignasi Solà-Morales Rubió; Francesc Català Roca

Save this picture!

Landmarks of twentieth-century design: an illustrated handbook by Kathryn B. Hiesinger and George H. Marcus

Save this picture!

Twentieth-century American architecture: the buildings and their makers by Carter Wiseman

Save this picture!

Sixteen acres by Philip Nobel

Save this picture!

A Dictionary of Architecture and Landscape Architecture by James Stevens Curl

Save this picture!

Site design and construction detailing by Theodore D. Walker

Save this picture!

Stairs, steps, and ramps by Alan Blanc

Save this picture!

See over 2,000 architecture books to check out HERE.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Becky Quintal. "Architecture Books You Can Borrow (For Free) From The Internet's Largest Library" 15 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881522/architecture-books-you-can-borrow-for-free-from-the-internets-largest-library/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »