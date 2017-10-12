Unique Scaffolding System is Lifted into Place for Olson Kundig's Space Needle Renovation

Save this picture! Courtesy of Space Needle / Century Project

Construction has begun on the Olson Kundig-led $100 million renovation of Seattle’s most iconic structure, the Space Needle.

With work taking place 500 feet above the ground, the project demanded a unique alternative to traditional scaffolding: a 28,000 pound platform surrounding the tower that was hoisted to a position just below the observation Tophouse.

New drone footage shows how this platform, manufactured by scaffolding company Safway, was constructed at 100 feet above the ground, and then lifted into place and secured. According to Century Project, the structure represents “one of the largest lifts of Safway scaffold ever completed and it’s one of the company’s biggest scaffolds in circumference.”

The platform is now being enclosed to allow construction crews to work in all weather conditions.

“This renovation project will be a giant game of three-dimensional chess,” said Karen Olson, CMO, Space Needle LLC. “Getting the elevated platform in place was our first big move. This hasn’t been done before. Our construction partners had to use a great deal of ingenuity and creativity to develop this plan. That plan – and great weather – allowed us to have a successful platform raising, which will allow us to remain open during construction.”

Designed by Olson Kundig, the Century Project involves a complete transformation of the Space Needle’s Observation Deck and restaurant levels, as well as updates to internal and mechanical systems. Learn more about the project here.