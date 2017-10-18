World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Can You Guess Which Cities These Music Videos Were Filmed In?

Can You Guess Which Cities These Music Videos Were Filmed In?

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Can You Guess Which Cities These Music Videos Were Filmed In?
Save this picture!
Can You Guess Which Cities These Music Videos Were Filmed In?, via Youtube
via Youtube

In the age of green screen backgrounds, hyperrealistic renderings and the endless run of superhero movies that rely heavily on special effects, some directors are still betting on turning cities into protagonists of their music videos. In the nineties, Michael Jackson visited Brazil and filmed They Do Not Care About Us in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in South America – but do you remember which city it was? 

Here we compiled ten music videos where the cities, their neighborhoods and their inhabitants serve as the stage for actors, singers, and dancers to display their art around the world.

Can you recognize the cities where these music videos were filmed? Take the test below and find out.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Valencia, Nicolás. "Can You Guess Which Cities These Music Videos Were Filmed In?" 18 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881515/can-you-guess-which-cities-these-music-videos-were-filmed-in/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »