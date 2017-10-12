Save this picture! Fairy Tales 2018: Architecture Storytelling Competition

Over the last four years, the Fairy Tales competition has captured the imagination of designers and architects around the world. Last year's record breaking competition drew over 1,500 participants, making the competition once again the largest annual architecture competition in the world. For its fifth anniversary, Blank Space is proud to partner with the National Building Museum, along with ArchDaily, Archinect, and Bustler.

“Today, the Fairy Tales competition returns to inspire creatives and designers at a time when the world is struggling to distinguish fact from fiction — when real news is often grim and scary, and ‘fake news’ sows discord and diffidence,” say Blank Space founders Matthew Hoffman and Francesca Giuliani. “In a time like this, storytelling might be the most powerful tool to unlock universal truths and rediscover what matters.”

The competition will be capped with a special edition hardback book, bringing together the top entries from the past 5 years for the first time ever. The book, “Storytelling Architecture,” is made possible by Volume (vol.co), a new publishing platform. The book will be available in Spring 2018.

The competition winners will be announced live at the National Building Museum in March 2018. Hosted in one of the most historic buildings in DC, the final event will bring together participants, jury members and design fans from around the world.

“Over the years, Fairy Tales submissions challenged us, inspired us, and awed us, tackling real world issues through the lens of creativity. The world can’t wait to be challenged, inspired, and awed once more.”continue Matthew Hoffman and Francesca Giuliani.

Facebook: /BlankSpaceProject Twitter: @BlankSpaceNYC Instagram: @blankspacenyc #fairytales2018

Fairy Tales is open to all, and invites architects, designers, writers, artists, engineers, illustrators, students and creatives to submit their own unique architectural fairy tales. A successful entry will craft a text narrative, along with 5 images, in the most spectacular way possible.

Participants can register for a $40 Early Bird Discount until October 20th. Following that, Regular Registration ($55) will be open until December 7th, and Late Registration ($70) until the Submission Deadline on January 5th, 2018. All registrants in the competition will receive a discount voucher for their copy of Storytelling Architecture.

To register for Fairy Tales 2018 and for more detailed information, please visit: www.blankspaceproject.com

To download a copy of the brief:http://bit.ly/2hDjFVp

For any questions please email: competitions@blankspaceproject.com