The American Architecture Prize Announces Winners for 2017

Save this picture! Courtesy of The American Architecture Prize

Three projects have been selected as the winners of The American Architecture Prize (AAP) 2017, which aims to recognize “creativity and innovation in architectural, interior and landscape design.”

An expert Jury judged thousands of entries from 68 countries and winners were selected from 41 categories. The jurors included Peggy Deamer, Professor of Architecture at Yale University; Troy C. Therrien, Curator of Architecture and Digital Initiatives at the Guggenheim Foundation and Museum; Ben Van Berkel, Principal of UNStudio and Professor at Harvard University Graduate School, and many more.

It has been a privilege to receive such exceptional entries competing for the AAP this year. Every submission is outstanding in its own way. All these entries from accomplished architects and architecture firms give us the opportunity to not only promote amazing designs but also to marvel together at the evolution of architecture, interior design and landscape architecture across the globe - AAP President Hossein Farmani.

The AAP trophy will be awarded at the winner’s event in New York City on October 27th to the following three projects:

Architectural Design Of The Year: Hengqin International Financial Center by Aedas

Interior Design Of The Year: The Attic—Flamingo Shanghai Office by Neri&hu Design and Research Office

Save this picture! Courtesy of Neri&hu Design and Research Office

Landscape Design of The Year: Barangaroo Reserve by PWP Landscape Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of PWP Landscape Architecture

For the first time, the AAP will also be presenting the AAP trophy to three firms for their complete body of work. These are:

Architectural Firm of The Year 2017: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! Courtesy of Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Interior Design Firm of The Year 2017: Kossmann.dejong

Landscape & Urban Design Firm of the Year 2017: PFS Studio

Other winners across the categories include:

Bahá’í Temple of South America by Hariri Pontarini Architects in Cultural Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects

The Wedge by A-lab in Commercial Architecture

529 Broadway by Todd Poisson AIA/BKSK Architects in Commercial Architecture

Chengdu City Music Hall by Andrew Bromberg at Aedas in Educational Buildings

Värtan Bioenergy CHP Plant by Urban Design & Gottlieb Paludan in Green Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of Urban Design & Gottlieb Paludan

Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal by Jose Silva, AIA in Healthcare Architecture

Telegraf 7 by BEHF Architects in Heritage Architecture

Gemma Observatory by Anmahian Winton Architects in Institutional Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anmahian Winton Architects

Upper East Side Residences by Gabellini Sheppard Associates in Residential Interior Design

Microsoft House by Lombardini22/DEGW in Interior Design/Workplaces

The Regenstein Learning Campus—Chicago Botanic Garden by Mikyoung Kim Design in Educational Landscape Architecture

Buffalo Bayou Park by Swa Group in Large Scale Landscape Projects

You can read the full list of winners here and jurors here.

All winners will be featured in the AAP Book of Architecture distributed globally.

News via: The American Architecture Prize.