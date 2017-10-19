Tiny House Design Competition Winners Revealed

A design for a portable, sustainable 250 square foot house is no tall order. But back in June, online design magazine, Volzero, put $3200 USD on the line for designers to honor this request through their Tiny House Design Competition.

Interior program requirements included: Living Area | Sleeping Area for 2 | Cooking and Dining Area | Toilet | Workspace.

Around the world, creatives worked to conquer the puzzle of maximum usable space with a minimum footprint. Tiny houses were born. The jury consisted of five principals of different design firms: Abraham Cota Parades, Andrew Patterson, Didier Ryan, Md.Rafiq Azam and Sameep Padora. In addition to filling the basic needs of the competition, winning projects display a strong concept, and unique personality.

These are the winners of the Tiny House Design Competition:

First Place

Home.rar / Chan Ting Leung Henry, Lau Yuan Lei Flora, Yuen Tung Hing

The room people occupy within a house is constantly changing. One minute you’re in the kitchen cooking dinner, the next you’re reading a book in the bedroom. Home.rar applies the principle of spatial hierarchy to whatever room the homeowner is currently using. Any unused space is compressed, and the space being used at the moment is maximized. The result is similar to that of a transformer. Through moving parts laundry and bedroom changes into kitchen and workspace which then becomes a courtyard and closet.

Second Place

Autonomous / Mattias Nilsson, David Fjällström

Second place is awarded to a rotating house with a Scandinavian flavor. Similar to a circular Rubik's Cube, Autonomous has four spatial “solutions” for differing daily functions: cooking, working, living, and sleeping. This spatial rotating function is independent from Autonomous’ mobile function which works like a bi-wheel vehicle.

Third Place

Golpo Baksho / Debaditya Maity, Anwesh das, Soumyajit Bagchi

The third place project pays close attention to the clients' needs and sustainable materials. Similar to an ancient Indian temple, stories are engraved on the walls of Golpo Baksho - as an important nod to history and culture. Materials include plywood, solar panel, aluminum sheet, vinyl roof, PVC flooring, and polycarbonate.

Honorable mentions can be viewed here.

News via: Volzero.