  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. Marco Casagrande
  6. 2017
  7. TIKKU Micro-apartment / Marco Casagrande

TIKKU Micro-apartment / Marco Casagrande

  • 02:00 - 13 October, 2017
TIKKU Micro-apartment / Marco Casagrande, © Jenni Gästgivar
  • C-LAB Team

    Nikita Wu, Taijirou Okuda

  • Construction Work

    Woodpolis Kuhmo

  • Structural Design

    Timber Bros

  • Organizer

    Helsinki Design Week

  • Curator

    Martina Wuoristo-Huhta

  • In Co-Operation With

    CrossLam Kuhmo, Woodpolis, City of Kuhmo, Profin, Plantagen, Sponda, PEFC, Kainuu Vocational College
© Nikita Wu
“Tikku ('stick') can be built in one night. It takes a stand for the urban planning of the future: as cities grow denser, there is a need to find more agile ways of building and spatial solutions. In an insightful way, Tikku demonstrates the development of cities and a future vision of combining different spaces. A dense urban structure that combines different purposes offers new opportunities for developing communality and brings life to cities when buildings can also be used outside of office hours. A micro apartment building also sets for us an example of a future," says Anita Riikonen, Marketing and Brand Manager at Sponda.

Sketch
Sketch

TIKKU is a micro-apartment building with a foot-print of one car parking place 2,5 x 5 meters. It is assembled out of CLT cross-laminated timber spatial modules and can be erected on site overnight at any car-city of the world. Where ever a car can go, Tikku can grow.

© Jenni Gästgivar
Tikku is a safe-house for neo-archaic biourbanism, a contemporary cave for a modern urban nomad. It will offer privacy, safety and comfort. All the rest of the functions can be found in the surrounding city.

© Jenni Gästgivar
Tikku is a needle of urban acupuncture, conquering the no-man’s land from the cars and tuning the city towards the organic. Many Tikkus can grow side-by-side like mushrooms and they can fuse into larger organisms.

© Jenni Gästgivar
Tikku is self-sufficient. It produces its own energy with solar panels and it has dry toilets. Fresh water is carried in. Showers, saunas, laundry machines and food is around. Modern man has to die a bit in order to be reborn.

© Nikita Wu
CLT is 5 times lighter that reinforced concrete. With normal streets Tikku does not require any foundation, it will just simply stand on the street. There is a sand-box in bottom balancing the building. 10 cm CLT is plenty for the structure and 20 cm CLT is sufficient even for cold winters. No added insulation is needed.

© Jenni Gästgivar
The functions and combinations of the spatial modules are endless. For example: room, green-house, office, shop, kitchen, sauna, dojo, workshop, hotel-room, knitting etc.

© Nikita Wu
The first 1:1 scale prototype of the Tikku was realized for the Helsinki Design Week 2017 outside of Atheneum in the heart of Helsinki. This Tikku had 3 floors: sleeping, working and green-house.

“Without his Tikku, modern man is just a common ape.”  

Cite: "TIKKU Micro-apartment / Marco Casagrande" 13 Oct 2017. ArchDaily.

