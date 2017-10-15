World
Rancho El Descanso / RE+D

  • 13:00 - 15 October, 2017
Rancho El Descanso / RE+D
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

  • Architects

    RE+D

  • Location

    Cerro Viejo, 24630 San Miguel Cuyutlán, Jal., Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Miguel García Martín

  • Area

    275.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    César Bejar

  • Execution

    Miguel García Martín, Florentino Navarro

  • Structure

    Mario Ruiz Oronia
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

From the architect. The site, which was originally a family ranch dedicated to the breeding of friesian horses, was adapted to become a garden for events of all kinds, since the innate nature of the site allows to offer unique experiences at weddings, baptisms, equestrian events, etc.

Rancho El Descanso / RE+D, © César Bejar
© César Bejar

It was designed with a multipurpose infrastructure embed in the natural topography of the site, strategically located to seize the views of the lake of Cajititlán and the Sierra Madre Occidental, that manages to generate a route that exploits the beauty of the ranch. The infrastructure has 2 main goals:

1. (Public) Linkage of the arrival from the halt all the way to the reception site, where a hostess indicates the place that each attendee will occupy at the event. Thus, a harmonious link and exceptional route is created, from the point of arrival to the allocation of the place of each guest, achieving, likewise, to poetically prioritize the arrival of special guests.

© César Bejar
© César Bejar

2. (Private) In addition to linking two important points at the ranch, the bathrooms are embed inside this route, providing with the ability to solve the demand of infrastructure needed to carry out the events.

© César Bejar
© César Bejar

The mixture of these two main objectives create harmony between the spaces through linking them, where, on the rooftop zone, there’s a welcome terrace for cocktails that offers an spectacular view towards the riding stables, site where horse riding events are held. In addition, it manages to explode exponentially the view to the lake of Cajititlán and marks a route for the guests, where without realizing that they are on top of the bathrooms, being careful not to mix the flows of those who go to the bathroom through a labyrinth of stone in talud, generating spaces of public interaction along the whole route which, with unexpected leaks and closures, becomes more a space of coexistence with the natural elements of the site, such as stones and walls that weep through the topography and natural humidity. Also, in the interior, the natural stone of the place mimics and accentuates the entrance of natural light, allowing to see the natural elements of the site.

© César Bejar
© César Bejar
