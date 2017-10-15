Rancho El Descanso / RE+D

Architects RE+D

Location Cerro Viejo, 24630 San Miguel Cuyutlán, Jal., Mexico

Author Architect Miguel García Martín

Area 275.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs César Bejar

Manufacturers Loading...

Execution Miguel García Martín, Florentino Navarro

Structure Mario Ruiz Oronia

From the architect. The site, which was originally a family ranch dedicated to the breeding of friesian horses, was adapted to become a garden for events of all kinds, since the innate nature of the site allows to offer unique experiences at weddings, baptisms, equestrian events, etc.

It was designed with a multipurpose infrastructure embed in the natural topography of the site, strategically located to seize the views of the lake of Cajititlán and the Sierra Madre Occidental, that manages to generate a route that exploits the beauty of the ranch. The infrastructure has 2 main goals:

1. (Public) Linkage of the arrival from the halt all the way to the reception site, where a hostess indicates the place that each attendee will occupy at the event. Thus, a harmonious link and exceptional route is created, from the point of arrival to the allocation of the place of each guest, achieving, likewise, to poetically prioritize the arrival of special guests.

2. (Private) In addition to linking two important points at the ranch, the bathrooms are embed inside this route, providing with the ability to solve the demand of infrastructure needed to carry out the events.

The mixture of these two main objectives create harmony between the spaces through linking them, where, on the rooftop zone, there’s a welcome terrace for cocktails that offers an spectacular view towards the riding stables, site where horse riding events are held. In addition, it manages to explode exponentially the view to the lake of Cajititlán and marks a route for the guests, where without realizing that they are on top of the bathrooms, being careful not to mix the flows of those who go to the bathroom through a labyrinth of stone in talud, generating spaces of public interaction along the whole route which, with unexpected leaks and closures, becomes more a space of coexistence with the natural elements of the site, such as stones and walls that weep through the topography and natural humidity. Also, in the interior, the natural stone of the place mimics and accentuates the entrance of natural light, allowing to see the natural elements of the site.