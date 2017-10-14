World
  Attico UB / Teka Studio

Attico UB / Teka Studio

  02:00 - 14 October, 2017
Attico UB / Teka Studio
© Francesca Perani
  • Architects

    Teka Studio

  • Location

    Bergamo, Province of Bergamo, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Francesco Valesini

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Francesca Perani
© Francesca Perani
From the architect. The loft rises on the top of a 1958 building in the city center of Bergamo. It was originally composed by a masonry volume with a pitched roof made of tiles.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The renovation has modified the proportions of the original volume and the building system as well; the roof was completely re-built and both the windows system and the external walls changed with metal frames and coverings.

© Francesca Perani
The concept of this project starts from the idea of an explicit different volume layed on the last floor of the original building in a different period of time.

© Francesca Perani
The idea of the north facade completely made of glass comes from the context: looking towards the hill where the old city was built. The long glass facade becomes a big eye that allows every room of the house to look at the panorama.

© Francesca Perani
Detail
© Francesca Perani
