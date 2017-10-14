Attico UB / Teka Studio

+ 14

Architects Teka Studio

Location Bergamo, Province of Bergamo, Italy

Lead Architects Francesco Valesini

Area 150.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Francesca Perani

Collaborator Nadia Bratelli

From the architect. The loft rises on the top of a 1958 building in the city center of Bergamo. It was originally composed by a masonry volume with a pitched roof made of tiles.

The renovation has modified the proportions of the original volume and the building system as well; the roof was completely re-built and both the windows system and the external walls changed with metal frames and coverings.

The concept of this project starts from the idea of an explicit different volume layed on the last floor of the original building in a different period of time.

The idea of the north facade completely made of glass comes from the context: looking towards the hill where the old city was built. The long glass facade becomes a big eye that allows every room of the house to look at the panorama.