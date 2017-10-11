Zaha Hadid Architects Among 80 Designers to Create Dog Houses for UK Pet Charity

Save this picture! 'Cloud' - Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Who says architecture is only for humans? Not UK-based pet charity Blue Cross for Pets, whose BowWow Haus London campaign is bringing design into the doghouse.

Joining a growing list of more than 80 architects, designers and artists, Zaha Hadid Architects is the latest practice to design a one-of-a-kind dog kennel that will be be displayed before being auctioned off at a gala next May to benefit the more than 40,000 sick, injured and homeless pets helped by Blue Cross for Pets each year.

Named ‘Cloud,’ ZHA’s design is constructed from CNC-milled plywood and is elevated slightly off the ground to shield dogs from cold floor surfaces.

"Designed for the BowWow Haus exhibition, Cloud continues our ongoing commitment to support those doing great work in our community," said Patrik Schumacher, principal of Zaha Hadid Architects.

Proceeds from the gala will go toward the renovation and refurbishment of Blue Cross' re-homing centre in Kimpton, UK, as well as toward promoting other community art projects led by event organizer, the Outdoor Arts Foundation.

Check out some additional kennel designs below!

Shiro Studio

Save this picture! Shiro Studio. Image via BowWow Haus London

AHA Design

Save this picture! AHA Design. Image via BowWow Haus London

The "Bark-alona Pavilion" - Jia-hao Syu, Design Haus Liberty

Save this picture! The "Bark-alona Pavilion" - Jia-hao Syu, Design Haus Liberty © 2017, Jia-hao Syu, Design Haus Liberty. Image via BowWow Haus London

Shiguru Foo-foo Pavilion - Jia-hao Syu, Design Haus Liberty

Save this picture! Shiguru Foo-foo Pavilion - Jia-hao Syu, Design Haus Liberty © 2017, Jia-hao Syu, Design Haus Liberty. Image via BowWow Haus London

FT Architects with Bruce Oldfield

Save this picture! FT Architects with Bruce Oldfield. Image via BowWow Haus London

Studio Shaw

Save this picture! Studio Shaw. Image via BowWow Haus London

Matt Maynard

Save this picture! Matt Maynard. Image via BowWow Haus London

Brian O'Tuama Architects - INU-GOYA

Save this picture! Brian O'Tuama Architects - INU-GOYA. Image via BowWow Haus London

JH - Collective kittycat - "The Diamond In The Woof"

Save this picture! JH - Collective kittycat - "The Diamond In The Woof". Image via BowWow Haus London

BowWow Basil - Russian for Fish

Save this picture! BowWow Basil - Russian for Fish. Image via BowWow Haus London

Jeff Pelszynski - Fleischman Garcia Architects

Save this picture! Jeff Pelszynski - Fleischman Garcia Architects. Image via BowWow Haus London

See more designs and learn more about the event at the BowWow Haus London. website, here.