Chiasma#124949 / Associazione Acropoli

+ 19

Architects Associazione Acropoli

Location Via Mesiano, 20, 38123 Trento TN, Italy

Lead Architects Bertoglio Roberta, Bianchi Marcella, Collet Victor, Dusini Francesca, Filippini Damiano, Franzoni Riccardo, Mangibayeva Aigerim, Zanigni Sara, Zanotti Andrea, Zhiqiang Chen

Area 60.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Francesca Dusini

Collaborators Barthel Elena, Filindeu Giovanni Maria, Studio Campomarzio

Consultants Favargiotti Sara, Frattari Antonio, Ricci Mosè More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. A multifaceted project is the result of Chiasma#124949, designs and builds workshop organized by the university association Acropoli in Trento. The structure, developed by the participants, consists of a wooden installation realized with a dry fixing system throughout one week. The structural requirements and the limited time span have been determining factors in the definition of the project.

The design idea has its roots in the concept of a harmonic proportion of the “Chaise Longue” from Le Corbusier. The artifact can be perceived as two complementary spaces: a seat with a great view of the valley and a multifunctional space for interaction.

For the achievement of the project the considerations about the site was fundamental: the structure develops itself on the terrace of the Civil, Environmental and Mechanical Engineering Department (DICAM) located on the hill of Mesiano, which looks out onto the south-western part of Trento, the Adige valley, and is characterized by strong geometries. The geometry of the place is mainly determined by the façade of the building, but also by skylights with a pyramidal shape, situated on the terrace. The new structure becomes part of this context and it transforms the terrace into a more pleasant space that enriches the environment, giving it more life.

Itaca, the name given to the artifact, wants to offer students the possibility to live a place where to meet, lay down and relax during the lesson breaks. The chaise longue ends its silhouette into a more compact vertical curtain, which creates a unique space equipped with a bar around which it is possible to meet in between classes. As a flexible addition to the project, the design team came up with an element which can be used as a high stool but can also be transformed into a chair or a coffee table by simply rotating it in different ways.

The last piece of the artifact is located near the railing of the terrace, where some plastic water tanks create an informal gathering place. The tanks can be used as seats, flowerpots or ashtrays. In regards to the supporting structure, the work is created using a basic truss structural concept. The main structural frame is thus realized with small-sized timber beams and replicated for the length of the artifact. A secondary structural system provides stability and rigidity and allows for the placing of the wooden board cladding.

The installation, offered by Acropoli to the DICAM, is a semi-permanent work: the faculty terrace will host the artifact for at least one year. The workshop “Chiasma” has offered the opportunity of conception, definition, and construction of a small sized architectural artifact. The project was financed by the DICAM, the Provincia Autonoma di Trento, the TAUT and Politiche Giovanili Trento.