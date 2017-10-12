World
Dr. Schär Offices / monovolume architecture+design

  • 00:00 - 12 October, 2017
Dr. Schär Offices / monovolume architecture+design
Dr. Schär Offices / monovolume architecture+design, © Meraner Hauser
  • Architects

    monovolume architecture+design

  • Location

    Burgstall, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Arch. Jury Anton Pobitzer / Arch. Patrik Pedó

  • Coworkers

    Arch. Luca Di Censo, Arch. Barbara Waldboth, Arch. Sergio Aguado Hernàndez, Diego Preghenella

  • Area

    5500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Meraner Hauser

  • Structural Engineering

    Ing. Fritz Starke

  • Electrical Engineering

    Ing. Andreas von Lutz

  • Volume

    21.000 m³
    More Specs
© Meraner Hauser
From the architect. The company of the Dr. Schär AG is located in the southern part of the commercial area of Burgstall. Because of the steady growth of the company also the space requirement increases and therefore the existing administration block has been extended.

© Meraner Hauser
Sections
Sections
© Meraner Hauser
Due to the limited base area, the building was conceived on three floors. The characteristic of the design of the new part of the building is the sophisticated, restrained and linear architecture. The glass facades create a new light and clear look of the building and also of the whole company.

© Meraner Hauser
© Meraner Hauser
The sun protection is made of slanting glass flakes, it is aimed at a kind of double façade.The visible Attica panels of the ceiling are covered with white tiles, the flat roofs are designed as green roofs.

© Meraner Hauser
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Italy
Cite: "Dr. Schär Offices / monovolume architecture+design" 12 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881399/dr-schar-offices-monovolume-architecture-plus-design/>

