Bee Breeders Announces Winners of Adelaide Creative Community Hub Competition

Bee Breeders announced the winners of the Adelaide Creative Community Hub competition, challenging designers to propose an innovative, vibrant public space for the city of Adelaide, Australia. Participants were required to design either a temporary pavilion or fixed landmark within the frequented public park. Competition submissions seemed to focus on one of three things: a flexible open program, half building/half landscape, or a temporary pavilion. Judges looked for a clear concept. Winning projects have the potential to do more than merely bring people together; they go a step further sparking innovation in creative communities.

The competition winners are listed below.

First Prize:

Creative Jungle / France / Lucas Monnereau & Thomas Leblond

The winning design has an indoor forest that exists three meters below the street. At ground level, three volumes house a cafe, administration, and performance spaces. Above, the top floor acts as a transparent, flexible workshop where many creative individuals with different disciplines can merge and learn from one another.

The plans and sections are especially strong in expressing an organic layout of program and volumes which seem to float about an internal forest. This fluid organization creates a variety of engaging, dynamic spaces.

Second Prize:

The Factory / France / Judith Busson Taridec & François Cattoni

The Factory is composed of four parts. At the ground level, the base is called “share.” It acts as transparent, flexible community meeting space. Accessible to the base, three elements extend up from the “share” level. Each structural elements has their own creative program: production, living, and exhibition.

The Live-Play-Work nature of this building is clear, and it was one of few entries which offered residences as part of the program. Indeed, all around the globe today there is a tendency for residential and work programs to be fused as a way of bringing people together around the clock, where they can simultaneously relax, work, and discuss ideas.

Third Prize:

The Hub of Creativity / Denmark / Kathrine Vand, Emil Trabjerg Jensen & Sebastian Appel

The Hub of Creativity relates to the human scale by creating small labs with physical and visual relationships to one another that act as a stage for spontaneous innovation. Bridges connect the studios to one another and float above a shared outdoor space.

Such a design could take shape in any site, on any landscape. The project’s collection of small buildings set about a central square reminds of such typologies as markets, summer camps, and small towns - all types of shared spaces where people live or work together closely, gather for common events, and come together to share products or ideas.

BB Student Award:

Versatile Pavilion / Chile / Banny Fabian Sandoval, Salinas

A flexible, modular space, the Versatile Pavilion features the arch of crosses and a spiral staircase. The arch of crosses subdivides the space based on urban patterns present in the context of the site. The spiral staircase connects three large floors through a central, celebrated and artistic element.

Festival State (SA Chapter) Award:

Adelaide Creative Community Hub Competition / Australia / Luke Carter, Dain McClure-Thomas & Mukesh Vanjani; Sandbox Studio Pty Ltd

This project acts as a one-stop-shop and includes everything from a cafe to a gallery, indoor and outdoor plazas, a hall, sleeping pods, a theatre and more. The space is broken up into three main programs: public sphere, creation zone, and regeneration realm. The regeneration realm is a wifi-free place for creatives to rejuvenate by going to places such as the mind and body gym, which houses brain games in addition to traditional gym equipment.

The Honorable Mentions, complete jury comments and winners’ interviews can be found on the competition website, here.

News via: Bee Breeders.