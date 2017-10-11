World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. V+studio
  6. 2017
  7. Đàm lộc House / V+studio

Đàm lộc House / V+studio

  • 22:00 - 11 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Đàm lộc House / V+studio
Save this picture!
Đàm lộc House / V+studio, © Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

© Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến + 41

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

From the architect. With a land area of 52 m2, it is typical of the typical tube house in Vietnam. The width is 4m and the length is 13m. According to the local design, the stairs will be placed in the middle of the face. The first floor will be a garage, living room, dining room, kitchen and toilets will be placed under the stairs next to the floor of the floor is the bedroom at the two toilets and toilet in the middle.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

The advantage of this type of design is that it is easy to apply the extra bedroom space. The disadvantage of this design is the space is not clean rooms will share with the garage ... lose the luxury and clean.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Next to the stairway between the house and toilet under the small stairs dark without natural light. The dinning room and narrow kitchen lack the natural light that leads to unsanitary.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

So with this design the architect changed the staircase direction to squeeze the side to save space for the green tree and aquarium aquarium.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The living room of the house is inspired by the tranquil scene of the village of Vietnam (each village has a big tree under the tree is a small tea house where the guests stop when away from the village and is a gathering place of people in the village when they go to work, where children play, they sit under the tree to rest and tell each other stories about life, farm work).

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Next to the kitchen and dining room, the dining room is designed for families of about 4 people with 2 back seats and the front of the chair with no backrest so that you can sit comfortably on the wall reading. trees and fish swimming.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

On the 2nd floor of the house, there are 2 bedrooms with plenty of natural light and the windows can be opened to see the trees ahead.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

The 3rd floor is a place of worship of the family and the workplace of the house is also full of trees and natural light. The facade outside the house used is the type of ventilation bricks used widely in Vietnam in the 1980s and 90s. This type of brick is made of concrete.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Now reused because of its useful features fit modern living in urban areas with small independent households as well as external security, rain cover but still guaranteed natural ventilation. But the great advantage of it is that light through the slits creates very special emotions.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

So with a change of architecture, it has transformed Vietnam's current tube house with a dark and hot defect into a house of light and trees, but also filled with emotion while living within it. too much space to use compared to the surrounding houses and construction costs are also modest about $35000 USD.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: " Đàm lộc House / V+studio" 11 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881372/dam-loc-house-v-plus-studio/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »