Đàm lộc House / V+studio

+ 41

Architects V+studio

Location Vietnam

Lead Architect Lê quang Vinh

Area 52.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Triệu Chiến

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Nguyên văn Toàn , Nguyên quang Huy More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. With a land area of 52 m2, it is typical of the typical tube house in Vietnam. The width is 4m and the length is 13m. According to the local design, the stairs will be placed in the middle of the face. The first floor will be a garage, living room, dining room, kitchen and toilets will be placed under the stairs next to the floor of the floor is the bedroom at the two toilets and toilet in the middle.

The advantage of this type of design is that it is easy to apply the extra bedroom space. The disadvantage of this design is the space is not clean rooms will share with the garage ... lose the luxury and clean.

Next to the stairway between the house and toilet under the small stairs dark without natural light. The dinning room and narrow kitchen lack the natural light that leads to unsanitary.

So with this design the architect changed the staircase direction to squeeze the side to save space for the green tree and aquarium aquarium.

The living room of the house is inspired by the tranquil scene of the village of Vietnam (each village has a big tree under the tree is a small tea house where the guests stop when away from the village and is a gathering place of people in the village when they go to work, where children play, they sit under the tree to rest and tell each other stories about life, farm work).

Next to the kitchen and dining room, the dining room is designed for families of about 4 people with 2 back seats and the front of the chair with no backrest so that you can sit comfortably on the wall reading. trees and fish swimming.

On the 2nd floor of the house, there are 2 bedrooms with plenty of natural light and the windows can be opened to see the trees ahead.

The 3rd floor is a place of worship of the family and the workplace of the house is also full of trees and natural light. The facade outside the house used is the type of ventilation bricks used widely in Vietnam in the 1980s and 90s. This type of brick is made of concrete.

Now reused because of its useful features fit modern living in urban areas with small independent households as well as external security, rain cover but still guaranteed natural ventilation. But the great advantage of it is that light through the slits creates very special emotions.

So with a change of architecture, it has transformed Vietnam's current tube house with a dark and hot defect into a house of light and trees, but also filled with emotion while living within it. too much space to use compared to the surrounding houses and construction costs are also modest about $35000 USD.