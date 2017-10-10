World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Monuments
  4. Canada
  5. Studio Libeskind
  6. 2017
  7. National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind

National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind

  • 13:00 - 10 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind
Save this picture!
National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind, Courtesy of Studio Libeskind
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind

Courtesy of Studio Libeskind Courtesy of Studio Libeskind Courtesy of Studio Libeskind Courtesy of Studio Libeskind + 23

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind

From the architect. Centrally located at the corner of Booth and Wellington Streets across from the Canadian War Museum, the .79 acre site connects the museum to the historic center of the capitol city. The cast-in-place, exposed concrete

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind

Monument is conceived as an experiential environment comprised of six triangular, concrete volumes configured to create the points of a star. The star remains the visual symbol of the Holocaust – a symbol that millions of Jews were forced to wear by the Nazi’s to identify them as Jews, exclude them from humanity and mark them for extermination. The triangular spaces are representative of the badges the Nazi’s and their collaborators used to label homosexuals, Roma-Sinti, Jehovah’s Witnesses and political and religious prisoners for murder.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind

The Monument is organized with two physical ground planes that are differentiated by meaning: the ascending plane that points to the future; and the descending plane that leads visitors to the interiors spaces that are dedicated to contemplation and memory. Six triangular concrete forms provide specific program areas within the Monument: the interpretation space that features the Canadian history of the Holocaust; three individual contemplation spaces; a large central gathering and orientation space; and the towering Sky Void that features the eternal Flame of Rememberance, a 14 meter-high form that encloses the visitor in a cathedral-like space and frames the sky from above.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind

Edward Burtynsky’s large scale, monochromatic photographic landscapes of current day Holocaust sites – death camps, killing fields and forests – are painted with exacting detail on the concrete walls of each of the triangular spaces. These evocative murals aim to transport the visitor and create another dimensionality to the interiors spaces of canted walls and labyrinth-like corridors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind

The Stair of Hope rises from the central gathering space, cuts through a dramatically inclined wall and points at the upper plaza towards the Parliament Buildings; a gesture that recognizes and acknowledges the Canadian survivors who have contributed much to Canada and who continued to play an important role in exposing the dangers of state sponsored genocide.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind

Surrounding the monument, a rough landscape of various coniferous trees will emerge from the rocky pebbled ground. This landscape will evolve over time representative of how Canadian survivors and their children have contributed to Canada. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind
Courtesy of Studio Libeskind

The National Holocaust Monument, established through the National Holocaust Monument Act by the Government of Canada, will ensure a permanent, national symbol that will honor and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust and recognize Canadian survivors. Through an international design competition, Lord Cultural Resources and its multidisciplinary and multicultural team, was selected to create the Monument for the Government of Canada. 

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Monuments Canada
Cite: "National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind" 10 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881316/national-holocaust-monument-studio-libeskind/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »