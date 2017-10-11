World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Fresh Doubts Loom Over Japan's Vast Subterranean Water Control Systems

Fresh Doubts Loom Over Japan's Vast Subterranean Water Control Systems

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Fresh Doubts Loom Over Japan's Vast Subterranean Water Control Systems
Save this picture!
Fresh Doubts Loom Over Japan's Vast Subterranean Water Control Systems, © <a href=“https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Geofront_Temple%5E_%E9%A6%96%E9%83%BD%E5%9C%8F%E5%A4%96%E9%83%AD%E6%94%BE%E6%B0%B4%E8%B7%AF_-_panoramio.jpg”>Wikimedia user AMANO Jun-ichi</a> licensed under <a href=“https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/“>CC BY 3.0</a>. Image Courtesy of AMANO Jun-ichi
© Wikimedia user AMANO Jun-ichi licensed under CC BY 3.0. Image Courtesy of AMANO Jun-ichi

Rising sea levels, and the potential of extreme conditions globally, are threatening coastal cities around the world. While the Netherlands are often considered to be leading the engineering battle against the tides, Japan—with a renewed sense of urgency—are investing heavily in high-end systems and infrastructure to protect their largest metropoli.

In an article by The New York Times, the $2 billion anti-flood system below the streets of Tokyo "is an extraordinary example of the defenses that global cities are readying as they face an era of extreme weather brought on by climate change." But is it enough?

You can read the article in full, here. Learn more about the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Fresh Doubts Loom Over Japan's Vast Subterranean Water Control Systems" 11 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881308/doubts-loom-over-japans-vast-subterranean-water-control-systems/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »