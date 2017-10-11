Fresh Doubts Loom Over Japan's Vast Subterranean Water Control Systems

Rising sea levels, and the potential of extreme conditions globally, are threatening coastal cities around the world. While the Netherlands are often considered to be leading the engineering battle against the tides, Japan—with a renewed sense of urgency—are investing heavily in high-end systems and infrastructure to protect their largest metropoli.

In an article by The New York Times, the $2 billion anti-flood system below the streets of Tokyo "is an extraordinary example of the defenses that global cities are readying as they face an era of extreme weather brought on by climate change." But is it enough?

You can read the article in full, here. Learn more about the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, here.