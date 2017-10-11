World
BB 501 / JAM

  • 19:00 - 11 October, 2017
BB 501 / JAM
BB 501 / JAM, Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM

Courtesy of JAM

  • Architects

    Jun Murata

  • Location

    Chongqing, China

  • Area

    36.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM

From the architect. It is a room of five-stories multi-family residence located in the suburbs of Chongqing, China. As the dwelling was handed over at the skeleton, the layout was only roughly planned. It was necessary to rationally arrange the rooms after putting together the storage and functions there.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

I conducted a number of property research with clients and selected construction companies. The client who loves nature and book sought a white and beautiful space that various plants and furnishings could shine

Courtesy of JAM
Courtesy of JAM

From the opening on the east side, soft natural light enters through the glass frit and shea curtain. Space is suppressed color and material, making it a reasonable placement plan. Dry flowers and miscellaneous goods are displayed on stone counters, and they show subtle harmony with old furniture they possess.

Sections
Sections
Cite: "BB 501 / JAM" 11 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881300/bb-501-jam/>

