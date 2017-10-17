Using LEGO to Save Crumbling Cities and Buildings

After 10 years of exploring the world and making LEGO interventions to city walls and masonry in disrepair, artist Jan Vormann invites you to contribute to the ongoing project Dispatchwork. Vormann began making these toy-block repairs in Bocchignano, Italy, and since has made colorful additions to Tel Aviv and Berlin.

Jan Vormann has visited nearly 40 cities across Europe, Central America, Asia, and the United States. Some of the installations use a handful of toy bricks while some have used up to 20 pounds.

Tel Aviv 2008 #dispatchwork #repairing #artinpublicspaces #streetart A post shared by dispatchwork (@dispatchwork) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Swab Barcelona 2010 #dispatchwork #swab #barcelona #streetart @swabartfair A post shared by dispatchwork (@dispatchwork) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

Some have perceived the patchwork as a plea for a more permanent repair, Vormann explains in response to having his colorful bricks replaced with real brick and mortar within days of the intervention.

Dispatchwork Caracas done by @incursionesve #caracas #streetart #artinpublicspaces #dispatchwork A post shared by dispatchwork (@dispatchwork) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

Jan Vormann describes Dispatchwork as a way to take back public spaces, making their mark in a playful way. Many have taken it upon themselves as artists and children-at-heart to contribute to Dispatchwork, aligning with the playful and lofty mission of the work.

Ganz Novi Festival 2015 #dispatchwork #zagreb #croatia #instaart #streetart #artinpublic @streetartglobe A post shared by dispatchwork (@dispatchwork) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

“Dispatchwork aims at childhood-memories in abstract shapes and vivid colors, towards a global collaboration of persons unknown to each other. This project is made for all those who identify as one of the others and embrace transitoriness. Persons who like to share their time playfully and don’t mind when the unglued structures slowly ‘dissolve’ (friendly to our environment) back into kids toyboxes” is a selection from the mission statement that calls to action.

Dispatchwork Inside #dispatchwork #exhibition #bamberg @bamberg_de @bamberglieben #streetart #inside A post shared by dispatchwork (@dispatchwork) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

“While overcoming national borders, this is a Forum to further develop, piece by piece, a global game together. A handful used bricks of whichever brand is plenty, and enough to submit a contribution. Because nobody enjoys living in dull cities and not only kids can imagine the world more colorful!” So, grab the handful of bricks you have leftover from your most recent masterpiece, take to the streets and contribute your own patch to Dispatchwork.

Aarhus 2010 Gadekunstdag #dispatchwork #streetart #artinpublicspaces #art #gadekunst A post shared by dispatchwork (@dispatchwork) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Imaginez Maintenant / Toulouse 2010 #dispatchwork #france #streetart @streetartglobe A post shared by dispatchwork (@dispatchwork) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:27am PST

Very Fun Parc / Taipei 2012 #taiwan #dispatchwork A post shared by dispatchwork (@dispatchwork) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:24am PST

W 12th street - New York City 2015 #dispatchwork A post shared by jan vormann (@janvormann) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:02am PST

Kunstsommer Arnsberg 2009 #dispatchwork #Arnsberg #lego A post shared by dispatchwork (@dispatchwork) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:31am PST

News via: Dispatchwork.