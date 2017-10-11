Renault Symbioz Smart Home / Marchi architects

+ 25

Design Renault

Renault Leader Laurens van den Acker, Stephane Janin

Lighting Design & UX Philips

Philips Lighting Leader Pierre-Yves Panis

Marchi Architectes Team Isotta Lercari, Xiang Li, Marta Guedan, Kyra Ahier

EVP Ingénierie David Chambolle, Aurore Fautrel, Anna Kulzer

Agence Franck Boutté Consultants Franck Boutté, Maxime Grigaut

Diagonales Dominique Perrel

Philips Lighting Eindhoven Team Simon Rycroft, Paul Thursfield, Guillaume Galloy, Pierre-Yves Panis More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Lighting designers from Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, have collaborated with automotive company Renault on a unique concept car and smart home unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (September 14-24). The SYMBIOZ autonomous electric car is not just a car. It is an extension of the home. The vehicle’s onboard digital technology makes it an interactive and personalized space, connecting its passengers to other cars, people and technologies in the smart home such as Philips connected LED lighting.

Parked in the smart home, SYMBIOZ doubles as a snug, mobile, comfortable and modular extra room. Its interior was inspired by the design of living rooms. As an elegant open or closed environment, the car connects with all manner of devices and appliances in the home, making it an ideal space to work in or relax. Its operating system is shown interacting with and controlling the smart home lighting.

Philips Lighting collaborated with Renault on the concept. The house at the motor show features Philips Hue in the lounge and kitchen, which automatically switches on before the car swings into the driveway. As SYMBIOZ enters at ground level, the walls automatically light up in welcome, illuminated by Philips Luminous Surfaces. The car then sits on a platform which elevates it to the living space or terrace. The home’s center-piece cylinder enclosing the platform is lit with 5,368 dynamic Philips Color Kinetics iW Flex LED light points that change their shade of white to illustrate the connectivity status between the car and home; for example when the car is charging or on standby.

“This collaboration with Renault illustrates perfectly how our connected LED lighting is designed to interact with different platforms and devices to simplify and enhance people’s lives,” explains Pierre-Yves Panis, Chief Design Officer for Philips Lighting