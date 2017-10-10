World
Feilden Clegg Bradley Granted Approval on St Mary’s Hospital Project in London

Feilden Clegg Bradley Granted Approval on St Mary’s Hospital Project in London
Feilden Clegg Bradley Granted Approval on St Mary’s Hospital Project in London, © FCB Studios
© FCB Studios

The Westminster City Council has granted planning permission for the New Outpatients Building at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. Designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, the 8-story building will consolidate outpatient services currently spread across 40 different locations into one comprehensive care center, increasing comfortability and ease-of-use for both patients and employees. 

© FCB Studios © FCB Studios © FCB Studios © FCB Studios + 6

© FCB Studios
© FCB Studios

“This new development is vital to help us meet the changing needs of our patients and will allow us to provide the very best care by taking advantage of the latest medical technologies and practices,” said Michele Wheeler, director of redevelopment, at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. “It will also make visiting outpatients a more convenient and welcoming experience as we replace ageing buildings that are inefficient and costly to maintain.” 

© FCB Studios
© FCB Studios

The Outpatients Building will be located along Praed Street on the eastern side of the St Mary’s campus, replacing three existing buildings to become a new “cornerstone” of the hospital complex. An open ground floor space with central courtyard will activate the streetscape around the building, with hospital retail and cafe spaces positioned along the core circulatory arteries. A central atrium will provide daylight and vertical orientation across all eight levels. 

© FCB Studios
© FCB Studios
© FCB Studios
© FCB Studios

Borrowing from the architectural elements of its context, the facade will be clad in sculpted glazed ceramic panels that will reflect light into the narrow streetscape.

Estimated to see about 500,000 patients per year, the Outpatients Building is the first phase of a wider master plan for expansion that will allow the hospital to serve the needs of the community for years to come.

© FCB Studios
© FCB Studios

“This has been a key project for the practice in the healthcare sector,” added Sara Gohmann, Partner, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. “A carefully designed building that will substantially upgrade St Mary’s outpatients facilities and will create a new carefully crafted addition to the surrounding neighbourhood.” 

Learn more about the project on the Westminster City Council website here.

  • Architects

    Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

  • Location

    Praed St, London W2, United Kingdom

  • Client

    Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

  • Landscape Architect

    Grant Associates

  • Sustainability, Transport, Cost Consultant, M&E, Fire Engineer

    AECOM

  • Heritage Advisor

    Professor Robert Tavernor Consultancy

  • Rights of Light / Daylight & Sunlight

    GVA

  • Planning Consultant

    DP9

  • Healthcare Planning

    Essentia

  • Floors

    8 Storeys Clinical (above ground), + 1 Basement Floor, + Plant at Roof Level

  • Area

    17547.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2020
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project United Kingdom
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Feilden Clegg Bradley Granted Approval on St Mary’s Hospital Project in London" 10 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881253/feilden-clegg-bradley-granted-approval-on-st-marys-hospital-project-in-london/>

